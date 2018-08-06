Top contenders for winning the league title in each country

Avinash Choubey
06 Aug 2018

The new league season is about to begin and the race to the title is going to be interesting like each season. Here, we take a look at some of the teams in the top 5 leagues in Europe that will give their competitors a run for their money.

Premier League ( English Division 1)

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola after an exciting league winning season

Manchester City seems as the most settled squad this season with the core group of the team remaining the same. After a one-sided sweep last season, they are expected to dominate this season as well. Pep Guardiola has cracked the code to the PL title with a fabulous squad and exciting gameplay.

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea and Liverpool look like the teams that are going to give Citizens a hard time. Liverpool have brought in some exciting signings and Chelsea have roped in Maurizio Sarri, who is a tactical genius like Pep himself. Liverpool had a decent season last year when they reached the UEFA Champions League finals and this year is their brightest chance to claim a PL title. Chelsea will have to keep Hazard and Courtois away from Real Madrid temptation if they have to remain a serious contender this season.

Every season, Spurs look like a team that have got it all to take home a piece of silverware but their track record of falling short is quite consistent and this season looks no different with no major changes in the squad.

Manchester United have finally completed rebuilding the squad and might look to give themselves a chance of winning it this season. Arsenal without Arsene Wenger are going to look weird to all the millennials out here but by bringing a seasoned coach in the form of Unai Emery, they have finally moved on in search of a league title after a decade and a half.

The triumph of Leicester City in the 2015-16 season taught us that each and every team in the PL is out there to win it and every team is a serious contender. By there are certainly some teams that are heavyweights. My prediction for the League title will be:

Most likely: Manchester City

Quite likely: Chelsea, Liverpool

Likely: Spurs, Manchester United, Arsenal.

