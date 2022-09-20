Top 5 Manchester United players in September 2022

Manchester United are commercially the largest club in football. After a poor start to the new campaign, United have made amends in the last few weeks.
Erik ten Hag's men are fifth in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Arsenal by six points with a game in hand. United are the only team this season to have beaten the Gunners.
The new season will be yet another quest for the famous Red Devils to redeem their lost glory at the club.
United suffered consecutive defeats in their first two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, they have since gone on a four-match winning run in the league, beating teams like Arsenal and Liverpool on the way.
We will take a look at five players who have helped the club in this run and been excellent for the Red Devils in September.
#5 Raphael Varane
Varane has established himself as an important player under Ten Hag at Manchester United. He has made a solid start at the heart of the defense alongside new signing Lisandro Martinez.
The ballplaying Frenchman is essential in United playing out of the back. He is also good at covering for the more aggressive Martinez. Varane having a good season will be important for United.
Varane has played a total of 495 minutes this season, conceding just two goals in the league. United have won five out of the six games in which Varane has played. In comparison, United have conceded six goals in the two matches Varane has not played.
#4 Tyrell Malacia
The young Dutch defender joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in the summer. He has done brilliantly to replace Luke Shaw as the starting left-back.
The teenager has worked hard and grabbed his opportunities to establish himself as Manchester United's starting left-back. His agility, quick feet and desire to run all game has impressed the fans.
He has quickly adapted to Ten Hag's football.
At left-back he is a key ingredient for United given their style of football.
His performances have not gone unnoticed as Malacia has earned himself a national team call up for the current international break.
#3 Lisandro Martinez
'The Butcher' as he is known, joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer transfer market. He has impressed every single United fan with his commitment, performance and desire.
Martinez has enjoyed a decent and productive partnership with Varane in the centre-back position, and his arrival has pushed Harry Maguire down the pecking order.
His brilliant display so far has earned him several man-of-the-match awards, and Martinez was also awarded the Red Devils player of the month award in August 2022.
Martinez is a key player for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, and he is currently one of the best five players in the team so far.
#2 Jadon Sancho
The Englishman struggled to find his form in the Premier League 2021-22 season, but his performances in the 2022-23 season have been impressive so far.
Jadon Sancho has scored three goals in the 2022-23 season.
Sancho's contribution in the final third of the pitch has been significant for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He is arguably one of the best players in the current United team.
Sancho's omission from the latest England team squad for their upcoming games came as a huge surprise to most football supporters as his performances in the 2022-23 season have been impressive.
However, Sancho is still a vital player for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 season.
#1 Marcus Rashford
The Englishman is arguably the best performing United player in the ongoing 2022-23 season.
Rashford's contribution in the attack has improved the Red Devils' results this season, and his presence has enhanced the team's overall performance.
Rashford was omitted from the England squad for their upcoming games due to an injury, but his performances so far still give him a good chance of featuring in the upcoming World Cup Tournament.
Rashford remains a vital player for United this season.