Top 5 Manchester United players in September 2022

Manchester United are commercially the largest club in football. After a poor start to the new campaign, United have made amends in the last few weeks.

Erik ten Hag's men are fifth in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Arsenal by six points with a game in hand. United are the only team this season to have beaten the Gunners.

The new season will be yet another quest for the famous Red Devils to redeem their lost glory at the club.

United suffered consecutive defeats in their first two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, they have since gone on a four-match winning run in the league, beating teams like Arsenal and Liverpool on the way.

We will take a look at five players who have helped the club in this run and been excellent for the Red Devils in September.

#5 Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Varane has established himself as an important player under Ten Hag at Manchester United. He has made a solid start at the heart of the defense alongside new signing Lisandro Martinez.

The ballplaying Frenchman is essential in United playing out of the back. He is also good at covering for the more aggressive Martinez. Varane having a good season will be important for United.

Varane has played a total of 495 minutes this season, conceding just two goals in the league. United have won five out of the six games in which Varane has played. In comparison, United have conceded six goals in the two matches Varane has not played.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Man United with Varane this season:



495 minutes

2 goals conceded

5 wins from 6 games



Man United without Varane this season:



135 minutes

6 goals conceded

0 wins from 2 games Man United with Varane this season:495 minutes2 goals conceded 5 wins from 6 gamesMan United without Varane this season:135 minutes6 goals conceded0 wins from 2 games https://t.co/VQ8NPo9tQH

#4 Tyrell Malacia

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The young Dutch defender joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in the summer. He has done brilliantly to replace Luke Shaw as the starting left-back.

The teenager has worked hard and grabbed his opportunities to establish himself as Manchester United's starting left-back. His agility, quick feet and desire to run all game has impressed the fans.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% cross accuracy

94% pass accuracy

59 passes completed

3 tackles won

1 interception

1 block

1 key pass



And he can play RB… Malacia’s game by numbers vs. Sheriff:100% cross accuracy94% pass accuracy59 passes completed3 tackles won1 interception1 block1 key passAnd he can play RB… Malacia’s game by numbers vs. Sheriff:100% cross accuracy94% pass accuracy59 passes completed3 tackles won1 interception1 block1 key passAnd he can play RB… 😍 https://t.co/IrDbz2WRAb

He has quickly adapted to Ten Hag's football.

At left-back he is a key ingredient for United given their style of football.

Manchester United @All_UnitedNews

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez and Malacia start together:

5 games

5 wins

2 goals conceded



Now I believe we’ve seen what our perfect 5 looks like at the back 🦅

_FAMILY #GlazersOut Man United's results this season whenDe Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez and Malacia start together:5 games5 wins2 goals concededNow I believe we’ve seen what our perfect 5 looks like at the back #MUFC _FAMILY #MUFC Man United's results this season when De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez and Malacia start together:5 games5 wins2 goals concededNow I believe we’ve seen what our perfect 5 looks like at the back 💀💀🦅#MUFC_FAMILY #MUFC #GlazersOut https://t.co/ggQT3PevNc

His performances have not gone unnoticed as Malacia has earned himself a national team call up for the current international break.

#3 Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

'The Butcher' as he is known, joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer transfer market. He has impressed every single United fan with his commitment, performance and desire.

𓃵 @UtdGen

5 wins

2 goals conceded

3 clean sheets



We’ve been waiting for a defensive partnership like this for long.



Raphaël Varane x Lisandro Martinez 🏻 5 games5 wins2 goals conceded3 clean sheetsWe’ve been waiting for a defensive partnership like this for long.Raphaël Varane x Lisandro Martinez 5 games5 wins 2 goals conceded3 clean sheetsWe’ve been waiting for a defensive partnership like this for long.Raphaël Varane x Lisandro Martinez 💪🏻 https://t.co/kCXGKtGkEe

Martinez has enjoyed a decent and productive partnership with Varane in the centre-back position, and his arrival has pushed Harry Maguire down the pecking order.

His brilliant display so far has earned him several man-of-the-match awards, and Martinez was also awarded the Red Devils player of the month award in August 2022.

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez #MUFC Thanks to everyone for the recognition as Player of the Month, but our team spirit is the key for us to grow stronger. We share the fight, we share the rewards! Thanks to everyone for the recognition as Player of the Month, but our team spirit is the key for us to grow stronger. We share the fight, we share the rewards! ❤️🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/DuDypOSTWq

Martinez is a key player for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, and he is currently one of the best five players in the team so far.

#2 Jadon Sancho

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Englishman struggled to find his form in the Premier League 2021-22 season, but his performances in the 2022-23 season have been impressive so far.

Jadon Sancho has scored three goals in the 2022-23 season.

Antonio Mango @AntonioMango4



Sancho

2017/18 - 5 7

28/19 - 13 20

19/20 - 20 20

20/21 - 16 20

21/22 - 5 3

22/23 - 3



Grealish

13/14 - 6 7

14/15 - 2 5

15/16 - 3 2

16/17 - 5 5

17/18 - 3 8

18/19 - 6 8

19/20 - 10 8

20/21 - 7 12

21/22 - 6 4

N/A Sancho V Grealish StatsSancho2017/18 - 528/19 - 132019/20 - 202020/21 - 162021/22 - 522/23 - 3Grealish13/14 - 614/15 - 215/16 - 316/17 - 517/18 - 318/19 - 619/20 - 1020/21 - 71221/22 - 6N/A Sancho V Grealish StatsSancho2017/18 - 5⚽️7🎯28/19 - 13⚽️20🎯19/20 - 20⚽️20🎯20/21 - 16⚽️20🎯21/22 - 5⚽️3🎯22/23 - 3⚽️Grealish13/14 - 6⚽️7🎯14/15 - 2⚽️5🎯15/16 - 3⚽️2🎯16/17 - 5⚽️5🎯17/18 - 3⚽️8🎯18/19 - 6⚽️8🎯19/20 - 10⚽️8🎯20/21 - 7⚽️12🎯21/22 - 6⚽️4🎯N/A https://t.co/Nofuyo6wVU

Sancho's contribution in the final third of the pitch has been significant for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He is arguably one of the best players in the current United team.

alex @alextalksall



United’s 2nd top goalscorer

United’s second highest pass completion

Most shot-creating actions Per90 at United

‍ Highest progressive dribbling stats at United



is not a problem, he’s arguably United’s best player. Jadon Sancho in 2022/2023:United’s 2nd top goalscorerUnited’s second highest pass completionMost shot-creating actions Per90 at UnitedHighest progressive dribbling stats at United @Sanchooo10 is not a problem, he’s arguably United’s best player. Jadon Sancho in 2022/2023:⚽️ United’s 2nd top goalscorer☑️ United’s second highest pass completion🎯Most shot-creating actions Per90 at United👨‍🍳 Highest progressive dribbling stats at United@Sanchooo10 is not a problem, he’s arguably United’s best player. https://t.co/iMxuvsPp3Q

Sancho's omission from the latest England team squad for their upcoming games came as a huge surprise to most football supporters as his performances in the 2022-23 season have been impressive.

Muhammad Hareeth @harithahmad19 )

Grealish — 1 PL start in 2 apps(0 )



No one on the earth can explain the basis Southgate used in choosing Grealish ahead of Sancho. Sancho — 6 PL starts in 6 apps(2Grealish — 1 PL start in 2 apps(0No one on the earth can explain the basis Southgate used in choosing Grealish ahead of Sancho. Sancho — 6 PL starts in 6 apps(2⚽)Grealish — 1 PL start in 2 apps(0⚽)No one on the earth can explain the basis Southgate used in choosing Grealish ahead of Sancho. https://t.co/4Hf5WOu5Qn

However, Sancho is still a vital player for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Englishman is arguably the best performing United player in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Rashford's contribution in the attack has improved the Red Devils' results this season, and his presence has enhanced the team's overall performance.

Zeeshan Masih @MrZeeshanMasih

goals in all competitions in 2022/2023:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford: 3 2



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sancho: 3 0



Fernandes: 1 1



Eriksen: 0 2



Ronaldo: 1 0



Antony: 1 0 @ManUtd players involved in the mostgoals in all competitions in 2022/2023:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford: 3🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sancho: 3Fernandes: 1Eriksen: 0Ronaldo: 1Antony: 1 @ManUtd players involved in the mostgoals in all competitions in 2022/2023:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford: 3 ⚽️✖️2 🅰️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sancho: 3 ⚽️✖️0 🅰️🇵🇹 Fernandes: 1 ⚽️✖️1 🅰️🇩🇰 Eriksen: 0 ⚽️✖️2 🅰️🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 1 ⚽️✖️0 🅰️🇧🇷 Antony: 1 ⚽️✖️0 🅰️ https://t.co/gSfL9ruQik

Rashford was omitted from the England squad for their upcoming games due to an injury, but his performances so far still give him a good chance of featuring in the upcoming World Cup Tournament.

SPORF @Sporf



sporf.com/marcus-rashfor… Marcus Rashford missed out on the England squad through injury, but the stats back up his World Cup ambitions Marcus Rashford missed out on the England squad through injury, but the stats back up his World Cup ambitions 👇sporf.com/marcus-rashfor…

Rashford remains a vital player for United this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far