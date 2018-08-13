Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top four predictions for the 18-19 Premier League season

Jamy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
309   //    13 Aug 2018, 19:48 IST

The 2017-18 Premier League season saw Manchester City absolutely dominate their oppositions finishing with a record-breaking 100 points and the two London sides Chelsea and Arsenal not finishing in the highly coveted Champions League qualification places.

While on one side, Liverpool has made an array of changes in the line-up bringing in reinforcements in their midfield, Tottenham has failed to add anything to their side. Chelsea has managed to retain their two most valued assets in Hazard and Willian despite repeated interests from some of the other elite European teams. The two Manchester sides have made minute changes to their sides that finished in the top two positions last season. Arsenal has made the most notable change of them all - Arsene Wenger. How they fare with Unai Emery at the helm will be fun to watch.

The 18-19 PL season promises to be another cracker and the teams have bolstered their line-ups to again challenge for the title and for the Champions League places.

Here are the predictions for the top four positions in the 2018-19 Premier League season:

#6: Arsenal:

Arsenal has made some decent additions to their squad in the summer but they still lack the firepower compared to the other teams in "Top 6".

#5: Tottenham Hotspur:

Spurs failed to make any notable addition to their side whereas the other teams continued their growth. They might find it very difficult to get into the top four this season despite possessing the trio of Kane, Eriksen, and Alli.


#4 Chelsea

Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre Season Friendly
Chelsea will be looking for a return to the top four

Chelsea has bolstered their midfield with a terrific signing of Jorginho in the summer. He can be a tantalizing prospect alongside Kante in the middle of the field. Chelsea has also managed to retain the services of Hazard and Willian who looked set to move on after garnering interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

They have a stable defense and have also moved on quickly from the departure of Courtois with a world-record £71m signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Eden Hazard is coming off a terrific World Cup and he will be looking for an amazing season in the EPL this year. Their only concern is the form of their two forwards - Morata and Giroud. If the two forwards can regain their goalscoring form, Chelsea will be one of the most threatening teams in the Premier League this season.

With no Champions League commitment to take care of this season, Chelsea will be concentrating solely on the Premier League. Hazard and co. will have fresher legs and they will be looking to take the Premier League by storm under the new coach Maurizio Sarri.

