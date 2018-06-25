Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top goalscorers in the last 5 World Cups

A list of every top scorer at the World Cup since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Rushabh Shah
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 14:50 IST
721

England v Panama: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The English captain, Harry Kane, is turning on the heat this year and is touted to be the top contender for the Golden Boot.

Playing for the national team is always the most significant part of every sportsperson's career. And to move a step further and represent your country at the highest stage - the World Cup is the most popular sport on the planet has a special place in every footballer's heart. 

It takes months and years of hard work and extreme consistency to get eventually onboard the plane heading to the World Cup. Of course, every player plays his heart out for his country at the grandest stage, yet there are some who turn out to be exceptional. Their goal-scoring prowess either places their country on the brink of World Cup glory or ends up helping the nation lift the gleaming golden trophy. 

While every World Cup has had stars who turned up the style quotient and found the back of the net frequently, let's have a look at the last five World Cup finals to see who bagged the Golden Boot award and who was inches closer to becoming the top goalscorer of the tournament.

1998 FIFA World Cup, France

The 1998 FIFA World Cup hosted by France saw the host country winning the international football's grandest prize. While Les Bleus trumped the Samba Boys and defending champions Brazil 3-0 in the final, it was the tiny country of Croatia which surprised one and all, as they finished third in the tournament.

Top Goalscorers:

6 goals - Davor Šuker (Croatia)

Croatian striker Davor Suker celebrates after scor
Davor Šuker helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup.

Šuker first helped Croatia qualify for the World Cup 1998 finals by scoring five goals in nine matches during the qualifying stages. He continued his prolific performance in the World Cup finals as he ended up scoring at least one goal in every 1998 World Cup match that Croatia scored in.

His goalscoring started with the 69' goal in the 1-3 victory against Jamaica. He continued his brilliant form as he scored six goals in seven matches (including the victory against Jamaica) to get Croatia on the brink of World Cup Final. He opened the scoring against host nation France in the semi-finals. However, his efforts went in vain as Lillian Thuram scored twice to ensure France head to the finals. In spite of this, Šuker scored the winner in the third-place playoffs to ensure Croatia finish third in their first World Cup appearance since becoming an independent nation.


5 goals - Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina), Christian Vieri (Italy)


4 goals - Ronaldo (Brazil), Marcelo Salas (Chile), Luis Hernández (Mexico)

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Brazil Football Germany Football Thomas Muller James Rodriguez Football Top 5/Top 10 FIFA World Cup 2018 Groups and Teams Most Goals in FIFA World Cup History
Five Reasons Why The Top Teams Have Struggled At The...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest strikers in FIFA World Cup history
RELATED STORY
10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forgotten upsets in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 matches in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Ranking the Top 5 Teams of the World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
No matches in this week
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us