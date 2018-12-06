×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 top January 2019 transfer targets

Aditya Muralidhara
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    06 Dec 2018, 13:45 IST

The January transfer window is on the horizon and top teams across Europe are hoping to give their sides an edge by signing some of the best players.

It is that time of the season again, where teams across Europe look to complete the transfers they missed out in the summer or in some cases bring forward their transfer plans by 6 months. Usual suspects like continental heavyweights Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona look poised to make eye-catching signings come January 2019.

January usually tends to be the time when Premier League transfer gurus work their magic, like Fernando Torres' transfer to Chelsea and last season's transfer of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool.

These signings are intended to directly slot into the team, with a massive impact evident in their respective league standings. Here, we take a look at top 5 signings looking likely to happen once the window rolls in.

#1 Eden Hazard

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Considered by many as the best player in the Premier League, Eden Hazard has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season. The Belgian captain is a crucial part of Maurizio Sarri's tactical revolution underway at Stamford Bridge, but may not be part of it for much longer.

Hazard, has been attracting Real Madrid's attention for nearly 3 seasons now, with some believing he would have already been there had it not been for the sudden departure of Zidane. He has 18 months left in his contract and Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with his agent for a few months, even giving him the biggest wage packet in the club's history.

But with Florentino Perez having not signed a replacement for Ronaldo, it is increasingly likely that Hazard is going to fill his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu when the new year rolls in.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Christian Pulisic Chelsea Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Aditya Muralidhara
CONTRIBUTOR
Football Fanatic Chelsea FC fan.
Chelsea consider January swoop for unhappy Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to leave, Philippe Coutinho...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to pursue two superstars in January,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona and Juventus to battle it out for PSG and Real...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea in 3-way battle for €90million Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who are likely to retire with their current...
RELATED STORY
Juventus set to beat Barcelona and Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 crazy transfers that almost happened
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid prepare massive swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final Power Rankings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us