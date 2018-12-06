5 top January 2019 transfer targets

The January transfer window is on the horizon and top teams across Europe are hoping to give their sides an edge by signing some of the best players.

It is that time of the season again, where teams across Europe look to complete the transfers they missed out in the summer or in some cases bring forward their transfer plans by 6 months. Usual suspects like continental heavyweights Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona look poised to make eye-catching signings come January 2019.

January usually tends to be the time when Premier League transfer gurus work their magic, like Fernando Torres' transfer to Chelsea and last season's transfer of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool.

These signings are intended to directly slot into the team, with a massive impact evident in their respective league standings. Here, we take a look at top 5 signings looking likely to happen once the window rolls in.

#1 Eden Hazard

Considered by many as the best player in the Premier League, Eden Hazard has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season. The Belgian captain is a crucial part of Maurizio Sarri's tactical revolution underway at Stamford Bridge, but may not be part of it for much longer.

Hazard, has been attracting Real Madrid's attention for nearly 3 seasons now, with some believing he would have already been there had it not been for the sudden departure of Zidane. He has 18 months left in his contract and Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with his agent for a few months, even giving him the biggest wage packet in the club's history.

But with Florentino Perez having not signed a replacement for Ronaldo, it is increasingly likely that Hazard is going to fill his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu when the new year rolls in.

