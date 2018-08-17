Top Players that could be Free Agents next summer

Gaurav Sathe FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.35K // 17 Aug 2018, 14:22 IST

The Transfer window is a global marketplace. Football clubs pay a hefty sum for players. The global transfer market has been inflating rapidly since last few years. Both, the clubs and the players want to get the most out of each other.

Players have an option of extending their stay at their club if their club offers them a new contract. Let us look at some important players that could move away from their clubs in the next season.

Honorable Mentions: Toby Alderweireld, Deigo Godin, Fabregas, Ander Herrera, Jan Vertonghen

1.David De Gea

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

David De Gea has won several trophies in his career namely FA Cup, Premier League, Europa League and many others with the Spain international squad. The former Athletico Madrid GK is subject to many transfer rumours throughout his playing career at Manchester United.

Always a serious contender for the PL's Golden Glove, Man Utd will surely want to keep him. De Gea has been at Old Trafford since 2011 and signed a 4-year contract extension in 2015. His contract expires on 30 June 2019.

With Thibaut Courtois joining Real Madrid this summer, Manchester United will breathe a sigh of relief.

Can Manchester United afford to lose him for free, if he decides against signing a contract? After all, De Gea is seeming to take his time before signing a new contract...

