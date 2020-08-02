All the top 5 football leagues for the 2019-20 season have finally ended. This must have been one of weirdest football seasons in recent history as it had a massive break in between.

But all the leagues (except the Ligue 1) showed excellent commitment towards completing the season and finally these leagues could be completed. Bayern ran away with the Bundesliga (again), Juventus struggled quite a bit en-route to winning in Italy while PSG were declared champions in France.

Real Madrid finally broke Barcelona's La Liga hegemony and there was the return of an old king in England as Liverpool lifted the trophy after 30 years.

Now let us look at the teams which scored the most this season.

Top scorers in the top football leagues this season

#5 Liverpool - (85 goals in 38 games)

Liverpool's free scoring front 3 - Salah, Mane and Firmino

Liverpool had a fantastic football season acquiring 99 points and finishing first. In the process, they scored 85 goals.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were the top scorers with 19 and 18 goals respectively. The likes of Roberto Firmino and Virjil van Dijk also got a few. Between them Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson managed 25 assists, while Salah too got 10.

#4 Barcelona - (86 goals in 38 games)

Suarez and Messi celebrating yet another goal

This hasn't been the best of football seasons for Barcelona but they still scored a fair few goals. Lionel Messi won his 7th Pichichi scoring 25. Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Ansu Fati all scored a bunch. Messi also leads the assists chart with a record-breaking 21.