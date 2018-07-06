Top Sides Progress in Thai FA Cup

Gian C
06 Jul 2018, 04:32 IST

19-year-old Supachai Jaided scored an impressive hattrick in his side's 6-0 win

Sixteen sides remain in the Thai FA Cup after another round of excellent performances and stunning upsets, leaving the competition perfectly poised heading into the latter stages.

Holding champions Chiang Rai United continued their defence of Thailand's premier domestic cup with a 2-0 home win over Air Force, with Brazilian striker Rosimar "Bill" Amancio scoring a brace to carry his new club through to the last 16.

Thai League table toppers Buriram United also remained true to form in a 6-0 demolition of second division side Lampang, with 19 years old forward Supachai Jaided scoring a hattrick that will serve him well in his bid to be selected in Thailand's U23 squad for the upcoming Asian Games.

Elsewhere, Bangkok Glass found themselves eliminated at the hands of fellow T1 side Ratchaburi in a game that ended 1-1 at full time, with the visitors coming out on top after extra time. The Rabbit's B-team, known as BGC FC, have now progressed further than their parent club due to their 1-0 victory over the T3 side Army Welfare Department.

T2 side Army United were also dumped out of the competition, losing 2-0 to Muangthong United at the SCG Stadium, courtesy of a brace from in-form forward Hebert. Promotion hopefuls PTT Rayong also paid a visit to one of the top division's high-fliers, Port FC, and were thrashed 5-0 as Kim Sung-Hwan, Siwakorn Jakkuprasat, and Dragan Boskovic were all on the scoresheet, with the latter bagging a hat-trick.

Dragan Boskovic led Port to a 5-0 victory over PTT Rayong

After shipping seven goals over the weekend, Chonburi managed to score seven goals of their own when they beat fourth-division side Uttradit at home. However, their encounter was not the highest scoring of the round, as Trat FC beat fellow second division side Kasetsart 5-7 in normal time.

Police Tero also returned to winning ways as they eliminated the competition's last remaining amateur team, Vongchavalitkul University, to secure their progression.

This round also saw its fair share of upsets, as three T1 sides were defeated by lower league opposition. Both Ubon UMT and Sukhothai are currently languishing in the relegation zone, with Pattaya United only recently managing to climb last weekend. However, their seasons took turns for the worse when they were eliminated by Nara United (T3), Nakhon Pathom United (T4) and Bankhai United (T4) respectively.

Of the 18 top division sides that began the competition, only 8 remain, making up half of the last-16 lineup. The rest is made up of four teams from T2, one team from T3 and an unprecedented three teams from the fourth division.