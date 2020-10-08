Top 6 surprise results in the Premier League this season

Four weeks after the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, all signs point to the season being a completely unpredictable one. The results in some of the games in the Premier League season seem to suggest that it is not going to be one-way traffic for the big teams.

Two unlikely teams, Everton and Aston Villa, have won all their games played so far and sit at the top of the table. However, the top teams have all endured defeats and that too by inconceivable scorelines.

It may be early days in the new Premier League season, but a few games that have produced fairytale-like astonishing results seem to suggest that the season could be like none other in recent memory.

Six Premier League games this season that have produced surprising results

The Premier League games this season have given us goals galore but have also resulted in heavy defeats for the supposed title contenders. It is the most perfect and fabled beginning to any football league, at least from a neutral's point of view, but not so for any of the big teams in the competition.

On that note, let us take a look at six such Premier League games this season.

#6 Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United

Liverpool vs Leeds United - Premier League

The scoreline of 4-3 is not usually expected when a newly-promoted side faces the defending champions. But it was a warning sign to Liverpool, and in general to all the Premier League giants, of the imminent danger of the changing tides.

Yes, in the end, Leeds lost because of their inexperience at this level and the quality of the opposition. But what was surprising was the sheer unpredictability of the match and the frequency of momentum changes. Fans could have easily mistook one of Leeds or Liverpool as the defending Premier League champions at various moments in the game.

4 - Mohamed Salah is the first ever @LFC player to score on the opening day of four consecutive league seasons; he's only the second to do so in the @premierleague for any club, after Teddy Sheringham (1992-93 to 1995-96). Fab. pic.twitter.com/vhX99BEQVv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

#5 Manchester United 1 - 3 Crystal palace

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United faced Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their first Premier League match of the season.

After failing to bring in their most sought-after transfer target after a prolonged pursuit, they needed a win to make a statement of intent. But they left their home stadium with the sickening realisation of their defensive fallibilities and underwhelming attacking prowess.

Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace ran riot at Old Trafford, leaving United with their heads bowed and spirits lulled.

Premier League home defeats since May 2017:



Liverpool: 0

Man United: 8 pic.twitter.com/PL2XiVGBW4 — Football Memes 🍥 (@FootballMemesCo) September 19, 2020

#4 Leicester City 0 - 3 West Ham

Leicester City vs West Ham United - Premier League

Coming to this game, Leicester City were deemed a possible top-four contender after they had won three Premier League matches on the trot and even derailed a former champion along the way.

However, against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium, Leicester raised more questions than answers as their defense stumbled and their strikers misfired. They did not look like a side that had won three consecutive matches as the Hammers brought the high-flying Foxes down to earth with a loud thud.