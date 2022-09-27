6 nations with the best attack at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is fast approaching. It is the biggest international tournament organized by FIFA and is held every four years. 32 teams across multiple continents qualify for the quadrennial event.
Teams are currently on their last international break before the World Cup and are busy finalizing their squads for the mega event. While defending is important in order to win tournaments, countries also need goals to help better their chances of success at the World Cup.
On that note, let's take a look at six teams with the best attack ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
#6 Netherlands
Louis Van Gaal has worked wonders in his current spell with the Dutch national team. The Netherlands have played 15 games under his managerial tenure, winning 11 and drawing four matches.
Their attack has been brilliant and an important tool in their recent success. If they can continue to score goals at the World Cup, the Dutch team will have a good chance of lifting the trophy in Qatar.
Steven Bergwijn alternates the left wing position with Cody Gakpo while Steven Berghuis starts on the right-wing. Memphis Depay leads the line with Vincent Janssen as the other option upfront.
They have more attackers beyond these five options as well, giving them a great chance to continue firing goals later this year in Qatar.
#5 Argentina
Led by the illustrious Lionel Messi, Argentina has one of the most dangerous attacks coming into the World Cup. The national team are on a brilliant run at the moment and last lost a match all the way back in July 2019.
The likes of Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala have tremendous experience of playing at the highest level. The hardworking Lautaro Martinez is the perfect foil for his attacking partners.
Other attackers like Angel Correa, Lucas Ocampos and Julian Alvarez are also brilliant options to use. Finally, there is the legend himself - Lionel Messi - who can destroy defences single-handedly on his day.
#4 Belgium
Belgium had a brilliant outing at the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia. They reached the semi-finals of the tournament, beating teams like Brazil and England on their way.
While they also had good defenders, Belgium's attack was what stood out for them at the mega event.
Going into the 2022 edition, they still have most of those attackers leading the line for the country.
Eden Hazard, despite not being the player he was, is still a dangerous man on his day and expect him to shine bright at the World Cup for his country. Dries Mertens is one of the best veteran forwards who is apt at finding the back of the net.
Romelu Lukaku recently suffered a dip last season but his numbers for Belgium continue to be impressive. He will be leading the line at the quadrennial event.
Finally, there is Kevin De Bruyne, their chief creator and primary attacking outlet. The Manchester City midfielder is one of the best No. 10s in world football at the moment and would love to seize his moment at the Qatar World Cup.
#3 Portugal
Portugal is a team that boasts a brilliant frontline going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
AC Milan winger Rafa Leo and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva are both in good form. Manchester United No. 10 Bruno Fernandes is slowly but surely returning to his best as well.
The likes of Joao Felix, Concalo Guedes and Andre Silva are excellent back-up options to call from the bench along with Liverpool's Diogo Jota.
Finally, there is the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, who will want to make it count in what could be his final World Cup appearance.
#2 France
France played some eye-catching football to win the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Despite their recent dip in form, they remain one of the favorites going into Qatar.
With Ballon d'Or nominee Karim Benzema back in the national team fold and Kylian Mbappe in the ranks alongside Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, France has a brilliant attack going into the World Cup.
The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud are among several other top-profile players to come off the bench.
One must also take into account the contribution of Kingsley Coman, who is brilliant on the wings and an excellent goal provider for club and country.
#1 Brazil
Brazil has an enviable attack going into the Qatar World Cup. What is even more impressive is that they have most of their attacking players in great form.
Vinicius Junior has done a fantastic job for Real Madrid and expect him to carry that form for Brazil in Qatar. Raphinha has also shone brightly since joining Barcelona this summer.
Neymar is on a different tangent this season, scoring and assisting for fun. Gabriel Jesus can lead the line with great expertise courtesy of his brilliant form at Arsenal.
Manchester United's Antony, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison are their back-up options. It definitely shows the fearsome attacking potential they have in the squad going into Qatar.