6 nations with the best attack at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is fast approaching. It is the biggest international tournament organized by FIFA and is held every four years. 32 teams across multiple continents qualify for the quadrennial event.

Teams are currently on their last international break before the World Cup and are busy finalizing their squads for the mega event. While defending is important in order to win tournaments, countries also need goals to help better their chances of success at the World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at six teams with the best attack ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

#6 Netherlands

Netherlands v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Louis Van Gaal has worked wonders in his current spell with the Dutch national team. The Netherlands have played 15 games under his managerial tenure, winning 11 and drawing four matches.

LiveScore @livescore



Are Netherlands dark horses for the World Cup? Unbeaten since Van Gaal was reappointedAre Netherlands dark horses for the World Cup? Unbeaten since Van Gaal was reappointed 💪Are Netherlands dark horses for the World Cup? 🇳🇱🏇 https://t.co/jbyEIA2wnF

Their attack has been brilliant and an important tool in their recent success. If they can continue to score goals at the World Cup, the Dutch team will have a good chance of lifting the trophy in Qatar.

Steven Bergwijn alternates the left wing position with Cody Gakpo while Steven Berghuis starts on the right-wing. Memphis Depay leads the line with Vincent Janssen as the other option upfront.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Gakpo’s goal vs Poland was instructive for how LVG has got the balance right. Berghuis (right-sided 8) moves wide, Dumfries attacks space (his best trait), whilst Depay drops off & links play to find Dumfries’ run. Gakpo (playing 10) fills Depay’s space.Netherlands are dangerous. Gakpo’s goal vs Poland was instructive for how LVG has got the balance right. Berghuis (right-sided 8) moves wide, Dumfries attacks space (his best trait), whilst Depay drops off & links play to find Dumfries’ run. Gakpo (playing 10) fills Depay’s space.Netherlands are dangerous. https://t.co/wVRGt1uGPa

They have more attackers beyond these five options as well, giving them a great chance to continue firing goals later this year in Qatar.

#5 Argentina

Honduras v Argentina - International Friendly

Led by the illustrious Lionel Messi, Argentina has one of the most dangerous attacks coming into the World Cup. The national team are on a brilliant run at the moment and last lost a match all the way back in July 2019.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Argentina haven't lost a game since July 2019 🤯 Argentina haven't lost a game since July 2019 🤯 https://t.co/nv7EC4nUqy

The likes of Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala have tremendous experience of playing at the highest level. The hardworking Lautaro Martinez is the perfect foil for his attacking partners.

Tshabaz Ralphganza @ganzatshabz @FabrizioRomano To be sincere the attackers of Argentina are better collectively. Gio have been superb but I dnt see him better than Correa but maybe he should be called. Alvarez & Lutaro definitely going to join Di maria & Messi(both very important to d team). Let's see how it goes. @FabrizioRomano To be sincere the attackers of Argentina are better collectively. Gio have been superb but I dnt see him better than Correa but maybe he should be called. Alvarez & Lutaro definitely going to join Di maria & Messi(both very important to d team). Let's see how it goes.

Other attackers like Angel Correa, Lucas Ocampos and Julian Alvarez are also brilliant options to use. Finally, there is the legend himself - Lionel Messi - who can destroy defences single-handedly on his day.

#4 Belgium

Netherlands v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Belgium had a brilliant outing at the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia. They reached the semi-finals of the tournament, beating teams like Brazil and England on their way.

While they also had good defenders, Belgium's attack was what stood out for them at the mega event.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



De Bruyne, Hazard and Lukaku were all on fire for



Which of these goals was the best? 🤩 SO. MANY. GOALS.De Bruyne, Hazard and Lukaku were all on fire for @BelRedDevils during the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup Which of these goals was the best? 🤩 SO. MANY. GOALS. 🇧🇪 De Bruyne, Hazard and Lukaku were all on fire for @BelRedDevils during the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup 💥Which of these goals was the best? 🤩 https://t.co/HZzGLfiknc

Going into the 2022 edition, they still have most of those attackers leading the line for the country.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Perfect first-time strike. Kevin De Bruyne has now scored 25 goals for his country. Eden Hazard (33) & Romelu Lukaku (68) are the only active players with more.Perfect first-time strike. Kevin De Bruyne has now scored 25 goals for his country. Eden Hazard (33) & Romelu Lukaku (68) are the only active players with more.Perfect first-time strike. 💫 https://t.co/ztPb7kHHWY

Eden Hazard, despite not being the player he was, is still a dangerous man on his day and expect him to shine bright at the World Cup for his country. Dries Mertens is one of the best veteran forwards who is apt at finding the back of the net.

Romelu Lukaku recently suffered a dip last season but his numbers for Belgium continue to be impressive. He will be leading the line at the quadrennial event.

Finally, there is Kevin De Bruyne, their chief creator and primary attacking outlet. The Manchester City midfielder is one of the best No. 10s in world football at the moment and would love to seize his moment at the Qatar World Cup.

#3 Portugal

Czech Republic v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Portugal is a team that boasts a brilliant frontline going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

AC Milan winger Rafa Leo and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva are both in good form. Manchester United No. 10 Bruno Fernandes is slowly but surely returning to his best as well.

Milan Comps 🏆 @CompsACM

- 6 assists this season

- 3rd assist for Portugal



@RafaeLeao7 🏿‍♂️ - 16 assists in 2022- 6 assists this season- 3rd assist for Portugal🏿‍♂️ - 16 assists in 2022- 6 assists this season - 3rd assist for Portugal @RafaeLeao7 🏄🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/1KJqAl8NYh

The likes of Joao Felix, Concalo Guedes and Andre Silva are excellent back-up options to call from the bench along with Liverpool's Diogo Jota.

Finally, there is the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, who will want to make it count in what could be his final World Cup appearance.

#2 France

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

France played some eye-catching football to win the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Despite their recent dip in form, they remain one of the favorites going into Qatar.

GOAL @goal France's 2022 Nations League form France's 2022 Nations League form 😬 https://t.co/WcCbGy9MQ4

With Ballon d'Or nominee Karim Benzema back in the national team fold and Kylian Mbappe in the ranks alongside Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, France has a brilliant attack going into the World Cup.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud are among several other top-profile players to come off the bench.

90min @90min_Football Still not even 24 years old, Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenon. Still not even 24 years old, Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenon. ⚡️ https://t.co/Y8Gd97rUcH

One must also take into account the contribution of Kingsley Coman, who is brilliant on the wings and an excellent goal provider for club and country.

#1 Brazil

Brazil v Ghana - International Friendly

Brazil has an enviable attack going into the Qatar World Cup. What is even more impressive is that they have most of their attacking players in great form.

B/R Football @brfootball Good luck picking the attack for Brazil's World Cup squad Good luck picking the attack for Brazil's World Cup squad 🇧🇷 https://t.co/trcedMToAy

Vinicius Junior has done a fantastic job for Real Madrid and expect him to carry that form for Brazil in Qatar. Raphinha has also shone brightly since joining Barcelona this summer.

Neymar is on a different tangent this season, scoring and assisting for fun. Gabriel Jesus can lead the line with great expertise courtesy of his brilliant form at Arsenal.

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica



✍🏿: Brazil's World Cup Xl battles: Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus & the big battle to play alongside Neymar



: goal.com/en-ng/lists/vi… Brazil have so many options in attack ahead of the World Cup 🥵✍🏿: Brazil's World Cup Xl battles: Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus & the big battle to play alongside Neymar Brazil have so many options in attack ahead of the World Cup 🥵✍🏿: Brazil's World Cup Xl battles: Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus & the big battle to play alongside Neymar🔗: goal.com/en-ng/lists/vi… https://t.co/E44sXyiYvn

Manchester United's Antony, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison are their back-up options. It definitely shows the fearsome attacking potential they have in the squad going into Qatar.

