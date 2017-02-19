Ten footballers who will never leave their respective clubs

We look at players who will most likely finish their careers at their current clubs.

The word ‘loyalty’ in football, is at a premium. One club men are as rare as watching a shooting star. ‘Grass is greener on the other side of the fence’ is proverb used by pundits, journalists and commentators more than ever, and justifiably so.

But, there are those who still are synonymous with their club. Players fans can sing about, without having to be worried for it to come back and bite them in a collection of memes by a Youtube channel hosted by your rivals (read Dimitri Payet). There are those, who can stamp for completing their careers at their current home (adopted or otherwise).

In the upcoming list, we look at ten players who in all probability will finish their careers at the club they are at.

Honourable mentions - Philip Lahm, Francesco Totti, Gerard Pique, Andreas Iniesta and Gianluigi Buffon.

#10 Manuel Neuer

For many, the best goalkeeper in the world. The German international started his career at boyhood club, Schalke 04 for a period of five years during which he captained the Westphalia club to a Champions League semi-final.

In 2011, he was bought by Bayern Munich for a fee of €22 million, making him the second most expensive goalkeeper in history. Since then, the shot-stopper has won four Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal Cups, two DFL Super Cups, one UEFA Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.

During his time at the with the Bundesliga, he has improved his game to the level that he is considered by many as revolutionary with the sweeper keeper role. He extended his contract till the year 2021 last year April, which will keep him at the club until the age of 35 years.

It is safe to say, that Bayern will not let him go until he has to. A perfect heir to a certain Oliver Kahn.