Top Three African Premier League Transfers

Nnanna Mba 22 Aug 2018, 19:47 IST

The Premier League progresses and generates the usual buzz as clubs start to accustom themselves to new managers, team members, and staff.

Within the structures of each team, players are sometimes brought in and expected to gel before long. Other times, although not so common, the team looks to gel around a new superstar player instead.

However the route each club takes may differ, the fans and board expect only one thing in return: Results on the pitch.

We will take a look at five players from African descent who have recently joined a Premier League and hope to make their mark on the fans of their respective clubs.

From African descent, these are the top five transfers in Premier League that would be worth watching.

#1. Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew plays for Swansea City against Chelsea

Ayew isn't new to Premier League football. Sadly, he's also not new to relegation from the Premier League, which has happened to him twice with Aston Villa and Swansea City. What we, and Crystal Palace, are hoping from him would be his capability in front of goal. He impressed with his two former teams, even though they were both relegated. After 7 goals with Swansea last season, Crystal Palace would be hoping that he can do a lot more alongside Wilifred Zaha and Andros Townsend, with whom Ayew can gain more chances in front of goal. Roy Hodgson would also be hoping that Ayew drops the poor attitude he showed last season during his controversial exit.

#2. Adama Traore: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Traore in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers

While in the EPL with Middlesbrough, Traore was the best dribbler in the division, with an average of five dribbles per match. Yet, he managed to contribute only one assist. Under Tony Pulis last season, the energetic 22-year-old effectively pulled in ten assists while maintaining a high dribbling average. This certainly means he's growing and he's getting better. With a £18 million transfer fee for those exact services, he would be looking to build on this season with a solid edge in the final third.

#3. Leon Balogun: Brighton & Hove Albion

Leon Balogun in Brighton & Hove Albion colours

The 30-year-old Nigerian international was signed by Brighton just before the World Cup. While he aided his last team, Mainz, in dodging the relegation bullet, his international experience with the World Cup will be a major factor in Brighton's intentions this season. Although he has gotten to his prime, he could still be that player that saves the day each time. He beat the drop with Mainz, and Brighton would be looking to see if he can do the same with them.