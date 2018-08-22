Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top Three African Premier League Transfers

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
76   //    22 Aug 2018, 19:47 IST

The Premier League progresses and generates the usual buzz as clubs start to accustom themselves to new managers, team members, and staff.

Within the structures of each team, players are sometimes brought in and expected to gel before long. Other times, although not so common, the team looks to gel around a new superstar player instead.

However the route each club takes may differ, the fans and board expect only one thing in return: Results on the pitch.

We will take a look at five players from African descent who have recently joined a Premier League and hope to make their mark on the fans of their respective clubs.

From African descent, these are the top five transfers in Premier League that would be worth watching.

#1. Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Chelsea - Premier League
Jordan Ayew plays for Swansea City against Chelsea

Ayew isn't new to Premier League football. Sadly, he's also not new to relegation from the Premier League, which has happened to him twice with Aston Villa and Swansea City. What we, and Crystal Palace, are hoping from him would be his capability in front of goal. He impressed with his two former teams, even though they were both relegated. After 7 goals with Swansea last season, Crystal Palace would be hoping that he can do a lot more alongside Wilifred Zaha and Andros Townsend, with whom Ayew can gain more chances in front of goal. Roy Hodgson would also be hoping that Ayew drops the poor attitude he showed last season during his controversial exit.

#2. Adama Traore: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Traore in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers

While in the EPL with Middlesbrough, Traore was the best dribbler in the division, with an average of five dribbles per match. Yet, he managed to contribute only one assist. Under Tony Pulis last season, the energetic 22-year-old effectively pulled in ten assists while maintaining a high dribbling average. This certainly means he's growing and he's getting better. With a £18 million transfer fee for those exact services, he would be looking to build on this season with a solid edge in the final third.

#3. Leon Balogun: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Leon Balogun in Brighton & Hove Albion colours

The 30-year-old Nigerian international was signed by Brighton just before the World Cup. While he aided his last team, Mainz, in dodging the relegation bullet, his international experience with the World Cup will be a major factor in Brighton's intentions this season. Although he has gotten to his prime, he could still be that player that saves the day each time. He beat the drop with Mainz, and Brighton would be looking to see if he can do the same with them.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Brighton & Hove Albion Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Jordan Ayew Adama Traore
Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Dark Horses in the 2018/19 Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: A preview of the three newly...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key players from the promoted...
RELATED STORY
Five newly promoted players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
5 young players to look out for in the English Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 dark horse teams in contention...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star agrees deal with Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 New Players to Watch...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 8 hidden gems to look out for
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us