LaLiga 2018-19: Top three performers for Barcelona in their convincing win over SD Huesca

Barcelona thrashed SD Huesca in the third matchday of the 2018/19 Spanish League to maintain its perfect start through three games. The Catalan side demolished a Huesca team with a stunning 8-2 score after the visitors took an early lead in the third minute thanks to a goal from Juan Camilo Hernández.

Camp Nou fans were able to see their team find a way to tie the match thanks to a brilliant goal from Lionel Messi in the sixteenth minute of action. An own goal from Jorge Pulido eight minutes later gave Barcelona comfortability in a match with a lot of offensive opportunities for the Ernesto Valverde-led squad (31 shots in total, 15 on target).

Luis Suárez opened his account for the season after striking into the net a pass from Jordi Alba. The goal was awarded after video review, although the image did not show a convincing look into a possible offside from Barcelona's left back.

Alejandro Gallar did not let Barcelona go into the break with a comfortable feeling and put the score 3-2 in the 42nd minute.

After halftime, Barcelona returned to work with Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé hitting the back of the net just three minutes into the second half. Croatian Ivan Rakitic sealed the deal with a Benjamin Pavardesque shot after a pass from Messi.

Messi added the sixth goal, tying Karim Benzema in the scorer's table with four, and assisted Alba for the seventh goal. A late penalty call on Huesca goalkeeper Axel Werner after a challenge on Suárez saw the Uruguayan hit a penalty to complete his brace.

Let's take a look into Barcelona's top three performers in the solid win over Huesca.

#1 Lionel Messi

Once again, Messi was efficient and scored his second brace in the same amount of matches at Camp Nou. His first goal was a great one, he dribbled a couple of defenders after faking a shot with his left foot and hit the back of the net with a right-footed crossed shot.

Messi's brace was completed thanks to a great pass from Brazilian Philippe Coutinho and a poor defensive manoeuvre from Huesca's backline. Messi scored with a left-foot shot down the body of his fellow Argentinian goalkeeper Werner.

The Argentinian assisted Rakitic for the team's fifth goal and Alba for the seventh of the Spanish afternoon.

The Barca No. 10 has scored four goals and assisted on three occasions in just four games early in the season. Messi was the clear star in Barcelona's performance against the encouraged but insufficient Huesca.

