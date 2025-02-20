Torino vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Sergio Conceicao's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Olimpico di Torino on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Torino vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri played out a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bologna last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Torino vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Torino and have won 21 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's seven victories.

Torino and AC Milan played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Serie A last year and could play out draws in both their matches in a single edition of the competition for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Torino are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches at home against AC Milan in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 7-0 margin in 2021.

Torino have won each of their last two matches at home against AC Milan in Serie A.

AC Milan can pack a punch on their day but have been surprisingly ineffective so far this season. The Rossoneri crashed out of the UEFA Champions League this month and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Torino have tormented AC Milan at home in the recent past but will be up against a dangerously wounded side on Saturday. AC Milan have a point to prove at the moment and will back themselves to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 AC Milan

Torino vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

