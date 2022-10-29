Torino vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Olimpico di Torino on Sunday.

Torino vs AC Milan Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The home side edged Udinese to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Rossoneri thrashed Dinamo Zagreb by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Torino vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an excellent record against Torino and have won 19 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's four victories.

Torino played out a 0-0 draw in their previous 0-0 encounter with AC Milan after a run of four consecutive defeats against the Rossoneri in the Serie A.

Torino have failed to find the back of the net against AC Milan in their last 464 minutes - their previous goal against the Rossoneri came in 2019.

Torino and AC Milan have drawn seven of their last 11 matches played between the two teams in the Serie A and have secured two wins each from these games.

Torino secured a victory against Udinese last week and could win two successive games in the Serie A for the first time since January this year.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 17 Serie A matches away from home - the longest such run in Europe's top five leagues.

Torino vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on retaining their Serie A crown this season. The Rossoneri face stiff competition from Napoli this year and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Torino played their hearts out against Udinese last week and can pack a punch on their day. AC Milan are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 AC Milan

Torino vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes