Torino vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Claudio Ranieri's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Torino vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi eased past AC Milan by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lecce last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Torino vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Torino and have won 27 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's six victories.

Torino have won only one of their last 10 matches against AS Roma in Serie A and have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

AS Roma have won both their games against Torino on the final day of the season in Serie A, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin away from home in May 2022.

AS Roma have won five of their last seven matches away from home against Torino in Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Torino vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to finish their Serie A campaign on a strong note. Bryan Cristante has been impressive for his side this season and will look to make his mark yet again this weekend.

Torino have blown hot and cold this season and face a stiff test on Sunday. AS Roma are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 AS Roma

Torino vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

