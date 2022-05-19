Torino vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AS Roma will pay a visit to Torino for their final fixture of the Serie A season on Saturday.

Despite showing glimpses of improvement under manager Jose Mourinho, Roma have not improved much from where they were last season. With Champions League football out of sight, they will look to finish on a high with a victory against Torino.

The hosts, on the other hand, will need a win on Saturday to confirm their top-10 status.

Torino vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

Roma have won 22 of their last 33 clashes with Torino, losing only six times. Their most recent encounter ended in a 3-1 win in Rome.

The visitors are also winless in Serie A for six straight games, something that has pushed them out of Champions League contention in recent weeks.

AS Roma Form Guide (in Serie A): D-L-D-L-D

Torino Form Guide (in Serie A): W-L-W-L-W

Torino vs AS Roma Team News

Torino

Rolando Mandragora is not expected to return for this tie, while Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi and Ricardo Rodriguez also missed their last encounter against Verona.

Simone Edera has not featured this season as he's still recovering from cruciate ligament damage he suffered in December.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Simone Edera

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

Content with his side's performances in Europe, Jose Mourinho could play the same line-up here with the exception of Jordan Veretout. He was suspended from the clash due to an accumulation of cards.

Leonardo Spinazzola, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar and Riccardo Calafiori will remain sidelined. Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Riccardo Calafiori

Doubtful: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Suspended: Jordan Veretout

Unavailable: None

Torino vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Torino (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Koffi Djidji, Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Ola Aina, Sasa Lukic, Tommaso Pobega, Mërgim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo; Andrea Belotti.

AS Roma (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephen El Shaarawy; Carles Perez, Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo.

Torino vs AS Roma Prediction

This will be an interesting contest between the two teams who will feel a bit underwhelmed by their performances this season.

Despite making it to the Conference League final, Roma failed to achieve their ultimate objective of a Champions League return.

A draw is on the cards for this tie.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 AS Roma

