Torino vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Olimpico di Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Atalanta Preview

Torino are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Lazio to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slump in recent weeks. La Dea eased past AS Roma by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Torino vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Torino and have won 14 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's 11 victories.

After winning two games against Atalanta in 2019, Torino have lost four of their last six matches against La Dea in the Serie A.

Atalanta have won their last three games away from home against Torino in the Serie A - they have a longer such run only against Cagliari in the competition.

Torino have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last five matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since October 2022.

Torino have picked up only one point in their last three games at home in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since April 2022.

Torino vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to arrest their recent slump. La Dea can be lethal under Gian Piero Gasperini and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but do not have a good record at home against La Dea in the Serie A. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Atalanta

Torino vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mario Pasalic to score - Yes

