Torino vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Joshua Ojele
August 23, 2024
Torino host Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

Torino host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in round two of Serie A on Sunday (August 25). The hosts were left spitting feathers in their Serie A opener, drawing 2-2 with AC Milan after conceding twice late on.

Before that, Paolo Vanoli’s side cruised through the first round of the Coppa Italia, ediging out Serie B side Cosenza 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on August 11. Torino are unbeaten in seven competitive home games, winning thrice, snce March.

Elsewhere, Atalanta turned in a performance of the highest quality on Monday, thrashing Lecce 4-0 at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in their Serie A curtain-raiser.

That followed a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, with Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe scored second-half goals.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta have won seven of their last eight Serie A games, with a 3-2 loss to Fiorentina in their final game of last season being the exception.

Torino vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In their last 40 meetings, Atalanta lead Torino 16-12.
  • Atalanta have won all but one of their last four visits to the Stadio Olimpico, with a 3-0 defeat in December 2023 being the exception.
  • Torino are unbeaten in six Serie A home games, winning two, since a 2-0 loss tp Lazio on February 22.
  • Atalanta are on a run of four back-to-back away wins in the league, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss at Cagliari on April 7.

Torino vs Atalanta Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Torino and Atalanta have produced a combined 48 goals. So, expect another action-packed contest. Atalanta are the superior side on paper and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Atalanta

Torino vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last 10 meetings.)

