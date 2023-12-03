Torino vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4th 2023

Torino will entertain Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the Serie A on Monday.

Both teams suffered defeats in their first game back after the international break. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bologna while the visitors' winless run in the league extended to three games as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Napoli. Ademola Lookman scored in the 53rd minute to equalize for his side but Elif Elmas scored the winner for the reigning champions in the 77th minute.

Atalanta fared a little better in their UEFA Europa League on Thursday, playing a 1-1 draw at home against Sporting. Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Marcus Edwards equalized for the Portuguese side in the 56th minute.

Torino vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 128 times across all competitions since 1929. The hosts have the better record in these meetings with 51 wins. The visitors have 34 wins in this fixture and 43 games have ended in stalemates.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season, including a 2-1 away win in April.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Atalanta have won five of their last seven league meetings against Torino, scoring 25 goals in that period.

The hosts have just two wins in their last 14 meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the joint second-worst attacking record in the Serie A this season, scoring just 10 goals in 13 games, with just four of them coming at home.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six away games across all competitions.

Torino vs Atalanta Prediction

Il Toro saw their three-game unbeaten run in the Serie A end last week, failing to score for the first time in four games in their 2-0 loss to Bologna. They have just two wins in their last 13 Serie A home games, failing to score six times in that period.

Head coach Ivan Jurić should be able to count on the services of Samuele Ricci though he is likely to start from the bench. Perr Schuurs and Saba Sazonov remain sidelined through injuries and will play no part in this match.

La Dea have seen a drop in form recently and won just one of their five games in November. Interestingly, they have won their last four away games against the hosts, scoring 15 goals while conceding just four times.

Gian Piero Gasperini has a few absentees for the match as Rafael Toloi and José Palomino are sidelined through injuries. Charles De Ketelaere, Sead Kolasinac, and Davide Zappacosta face late fitness tests and might start from the bench here.

Both teams head into the match in poor form, losing once and drawing one of their last two league games. Considering the hosts' poor attacking record this season and the visitors' seven-game unbeaten run in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Atalanta.

Torino vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Scamacca to score or assist any time - Yes