Torino vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Torino play host to Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico in round four of the Italian Serie A on Sunday. Ivan Juric’s men head into the weekend off the back of a humbling defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and will be looking to bounce back.

Ad

Torino secured their first win of the new Serie A campaign last Sunday when they edged out AS Roma 1-0 courtesy of a sublime finish from summer signing Giovanni Simeone.

Before that, Marco Baroni’s side kicked off the new league season with a humbling 5-0 defeat against Inter Milan on August 25, six days before playing out a goalless draw with Fiorentina on home turf.

While Torino will be out to secure consecutive league wins for the first time since March, next up is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 meetings (5W, 3D) since September 2020.

Ad

Trending

Atalanta, on the other hand, were outclassed and outplayed by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek as they fell to a 4-0 hammering against the French powerhouse in their Champions League opener at the Parc des Princes.

Before that, Juric’s men kicked off the new campaign with successive stalemates against Pisa and Parma in Serie A, before claiming their first league win last Sunday, when they thrashed Lecce 4-1 on home turf.

Ad

Atalanta have picked up five points from the first nine available in Serie A to sit eighth in the league standings, one point and two places above this weekend’s hosts.

Torino vs Atalanta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the 42 meetings between the sides, Atlanta boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Torino have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Atalanta have lost just one of their 10 away matches in the league this year, while claiming seven wins and two draws so far.

Torino are unbeaten in 10 of their 12 Serie A home matches in 2025, picking up four wins and six draws since the turn of the year.

Ad

Torino vs Atalanta Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Torino and Atalanta, we can expect another high-scoring contest at the Stadio Olimpico as both sides look to build a strong early-season form.

Home advantage gives Torino a slight edge this weekend, but we predict Atalanta will bounce back from their heavy loss against PSG and secure maximum points here.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Atalanta

Torino vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in nine of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More