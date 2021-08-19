Torino vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino and Atalanta get their 2021-22 Serie A campaign underway on Saturday when they face off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Torino avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, finishing one place above the drop zone with 37 points from 38 games. Meanwhile, Atalanta secured an impressive third-placed finish, level on 78 points with Juventus and one point below second-placed AC Milan. They finished as Serie A top scorers for the third season running.

Torino opened their pre-season with a bang as they claimed a 11-0 victory over bottom tier F.C. Maia Alta Obermais.

However, they failed to build on that performance as they drew one and lost two of their final three friendly games.

Ivan Jurić’s men carried this shaky form into the Coppa Italia last time out, when they played out a goalless draw against 10-man Cremonese in regular time.

However, they saw off the Serie B side on penalties to secure a place in the last-16 of the Cup tournament.

Meanwhile, Atalanta had a decent pre-season, where they picked up two wins and one draw from five outings.

However, their pre-season ended in defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Juventus in their final friendly game last time out.

In that encounter, Luis Muriel canceled out Paulo Dybala’s opener from the penalty spot in the 18th minute. However, Federico Bernardeschi restored the old lady’s lead 11 minutes later before Alvaro Morata completed the rout with a 93rd-minute strike.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini will hope his side can pick up where they left off last season and mount a proper title challenge.

Torino vs Atalanta Head-To-Head

Atalanta have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their previous 34 meetings. Torino have picked up one less victory, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Atalanta Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Torino vs Atalanta Team News

Torino

Toro will be without Simeone Zaza, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Andrea Belotti is also a major doubt for the game after he was hauled off with a 41st-minute injury in the Cup game against Cremonese.

Injured: Simeone Zaza

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Andrea Belotti

Atalanta

Hans Hateboer remains on the sidelines for Atalanta as he recovers from a broken leg. Marten de Roon will serve the first of his three-game suspension after picking up a red card against Juventus in the final game of last season.

Injured: Hans Hateboer

Suspended: Marten de Roon

Torino vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vanja Milinković-Savić; Koffi Djidji, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodríguez; Wilfried Singo, Rolando Mandragora, Karol Linetty, Ola Aina; Marko Pjaca, Nicola Rauti, Saša Lukić

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Matteo Lovato, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pašalić, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel

Torino vs Atalanta Prediction

After a woeful campaign last season, where they marginally escaped relegation, Torino will be desperate to begin the new season on a good note. However, they face an opposing side who they have failed to beat in their last three meetings, while conceding 14 goals in that time.

We are tipping Atalanta to extend their dominance and claim the win on Sunday.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Atalanta

Edited by Shardul Sant