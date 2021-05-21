Torino vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino and Benevento will aim to end their respective dire league runs on the final game of the Italian Serie A campaign when they face off at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

The hosts held Lazio to a goalless draw on Tuesday, while the visitors played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Crotone.

After successive defeats to AC Milan and Spezia, Torino held on for a point when they visited the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio last time out.

They have now failed to win in their last four outings and in six of their last seven games. Their only win in that time came on May 3, when they claimed a 1-0 win over Parma.

Despite their poor run of results, Davide Nicola's men have secured safety this season as they sit one place and four points ahead of Sunday’s visitors in the final relegation spot.

Meanwhile, Benevento failed to end their struggles last time out as they were held to a 1-1 by fellow strugglers Crotone.

In a game where Vladimir Golemic received an early bath in the 24th minute, Simy’s dramatic 93rd minute goal canceled out Gianluca Lapadula’s opener to force a share of the spoils.

Benevento have now failed to taste victory in their last nine outings, picking up three draws and six defeats since their shock 1-0 win over Juventus on March 21.

The result confirmed Gli Stregoni's relegation to the second tier, as they sit 16th in the log with 32 points from 37 games.

Torino vs Benevento Head-To-Head

With two wins in their last three meetings against Benevento, Torino head into this game as the superior side in this fixture. Their last meeting was back in January, when the spoils were shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Torino Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Benevento Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Torino vs Benevento Team News

Torino

Barring any late injury concerns, Torino have a full strength squad with no suspensions. They will be boosted by the return of Karol Linetty, who has served his one-game suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Benevento

The visitors will be without the services of Marco Sau and Gabriele Moncini, who have been ruled out with hamstring and contusion injuries.

Injured: Marco Sau, Gabriele Moncini

Suspended: None

Torino vs Benevento Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Benevento Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Fabio Depaoli, Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj, Gaetano Letizia; Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula

Torino vs Benevento Prediction

Both sides head into this tie in poor form having struggled for results this season. However, with nothing to play for, we predict Benevento will fall to another defeat against the hosts, who will be boosted after securing safety for another season.

Prediction: Torino 1-0 Benevento