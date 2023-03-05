Torino vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2023

Eleventh-placed Torino will entertain eighth-placed Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Monday (March 6).

The hosts are winless in three league outings and are coming off a 4-2 defeat against fierce rivals Juventus on Tuesday (February 28). Torino took the lead twice through Yann Karamoh and Antonio Sanabria in the second, but Juventus dug deep to record an impressive win.

Bologna, meanwhile, have bounced back well from a 1-0 home defeat to Monza in February, with consecutive wins. In their previous outing, they beat Inter Milan 1-0 at home, thanks to Riccardo Orsolini's 76th-minute strike.

A win will help Torino climb into the top half of the standings, while Bologna will need to avoid defeat to stay in the top ten.

Torino vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 154 times across competitions since 1923, with Torino leading 58-50.

The visitors have just one win in their last seven meetings against Torino, winning 2-1 away in the reverse fixture in November.

Torino have suffered just one defeat in their last seven home meetings against Bologna.

The hosts have scored at least once in their last 17 home meetings against Bologna.

Five of the last seven league meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Bologna have won their last three Serie A games, all by a 2-1 margin.

The visitors have outscored Torino 31-26 in 24 league games, but Torino have a better defensive record, conceding 29 goals, four fewer than the visitors.

Torino vs Bologna Prediction

Torino are winless in three league games but have scored twice in their last two outings. They're unbeaten in three home games against Bologna.

Bologna, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in recent games, losing just once in their last six league outings. They have scored twice in three of their last five league games.

Torino have struggled in recent games but should hold their own at home. Bologna have won their last three away games, but expect the two teams to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Bologna

Torino vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riccardo Orsolini to score or assist any time - Yes

