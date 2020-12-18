Torino vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

In a battle of two struggling sides, Torino host Bologna in Serie A action this weekend.

While the visitors are 13th in the table with just 13 points from 12 games and without a win in the last three, the situation is grimmer in Turin.

The Maroons are languishing second from bottom after eight defeats and just a single victory in the current campaign. They are fast becoming early relegation contenders.

Only a superior goal-difference to Crotone has kept the side from being last-placed, but if the results don't improve soon, Marco Giampaolo's side will find it increasingly difficult to climb out of the drop zone.

Torino vs Bologna Head-To-Head

In 24 official games between the sides, Torino have won nine times compared to Bologna's five, while a total of 10 clashes have ended all-square.

Last season, this fixture yielded a 1-0 victory for Il Toro, but the return in Bologna finished in a 1-1 stalemate.

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Torino vs Bologna Team News

Torino have quite a few injuries with Cristian Ansaldi (thigh), Vincenzo Millico (muscle fatigue), Simone Verdi (adductor), and Simone Zaza (muscle fatigue) all ruled out alongside long-term absentee Daniele Baselli.

Wing-back Wilfried Singo is suspended for the clash after getting sent off in the defeat to Roma in the midweek.

Midfielder Tomas Rincon and centre-back Lyanco are running the risk of suspension as they're on four yellow cards each. Getting booked again on Sunday will see them suspended for the Napoli trip next week.

Injured: Daniele Basello, Cristian Ansaldi, Vincenzo Millico, Simone Verdi, and Simone Zaza

Suspended: Wilfried Singo

Unavailable: None

Bologna have a bigger injury list heading into the match. Federico Santander (knee surgery), Andreas Olsen (spinal fracture), Riccardo Orsolini (muscle injury), Lukasz Skorupski (fracture), Nicola Sansone (groin injury), Jerdy Schouten (muscle fatigue), and Ibrahim Mbaye (muscle injury), all remain sidelined.

Left-back Aaron Hickey tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will miss the clash.

Injured: Federico Santander, Andreas Olsen, Riccardo Orsolini, Lukasz Skorupski, Nicola Sansone, Jerdy Schouten, and Ibrahim Mbaye

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aaron Hickey

Torino vs Bologna Predicted XI

Torino (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Lyanco, Nicolas N'Koulou, Ricardo Rodriguez; Iago Falque, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Cristian Ansaldi; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Angelo da Costa; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Nehuen Paz, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Gary Medel, Nicolas Dominguez; Rodrigo Palacio, Roberto Soriano, Emanuel Vignato; Musa Barrow.

Torino vs Bologna Prediction

With both teams struggling at the moment, we're predicting a score draw in this encounter.

We expect a number of goals at both ends since Torino and Bologna have some good attacking weapons up their sleeves.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Bologna