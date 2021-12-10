Torino vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino invite Bologna to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday as Serie A action continues over the weekend.

Torino are winless in their last three outings and have played two back-to-back stalemates. They were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing at Cagliari as Andrea Carboni's own goal was canceled out by João Pedro's second-half strike.

Bologna's two-game winning streak was brought to an end as they lost 3-2 at home to Fiorentina last Sunday.

Torino vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have met each other 151 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them with as many as 45 games ending in a stalemate. Torino lead 57-49 in wins but their last three games in this fixture have ended in a 1-1 draw.

They last squared off in Serie A action last at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in April. Rolando Mandragora's second-half goal canceled out Musa Barrow's first-half goal as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Torino form guide (Serie A): D-D-L-W-L

Bologna form guide (Serie A): L-W-W-L-W

Torino vs Bologna Team News

Torino

Captain Andrea Belotti is ruled out with a hamstring issue while Wilfried Singo will return from a one-game suspension here. Here are the rest of the absentees for Il Toro:

Ben Lhassine Kone - Hamstring injury

Karol Linetty - Gastrointestinal problems

Koffi Djidji - Groin injury

Simone Verdi - Hamstring injury

Simone Edera - ACL rupture

Injured: Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, B Lhassine Kone, Karol Linetty

Doubtful: Rolando Mandragora

Suspended: None

Bologna

Marko Arnautovic is a key absentee for I Rossoblù on account of a hamstring injury. Nicolás Domínguez will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the loss to Fiorentina. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Jerdy Schouten - Muscle injury

Kingsley Michael - Back injury

Ibrahima Mbaye - muscle strain (right thigh)

Injured: Marko Arnautovic, Jerdy Schouten, Kingsley Michael, Ibrahima Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolás Domínguez

Torino vs Bologna Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; David Zima, Armando Izzo, Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Ola Aina; Josip Brekalo, Marko Pjaca; Antonio Sanabria

Bologna Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Arthur Theate, Gary Medel, Adama Soumaoro, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow, Nicola Sansone

Torino vs Bologna Prediction

Torino are unbeaten in their last four home games while Bologna have recorded two wins in their last two away games. There are some key absentees for both sides in the game, which will impact their performance here. We predict the game to end in a high-scoring draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Bologna.

Edited by Shardul Sant