Torino vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cagliari lock horns with Torino in an important encounter at the Olimpico di Torino on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Torino vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side thrashed Lecce by a comprehensive 4-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have been in poor form in recent weeks. The hosts held Fiorentina to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Trending

Torino vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 13 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's 11 victories.

Cagliari have won 23 matches against Torino in Serie A - the second-highest number of victories they have achieved against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Cagliari won the reverse fixture against Torino by a 3-2 scoreline in Serie A last year and could complete a league double against them for the first time in their history.

Torino are winless in their last five matches at home against Cagliari in Serie A - their longest such run in the history of the competition.

Cagliari are unbeaten in their last five away games against Torino in Serie A - their longest active streak in the competition.

Torino vs Cagliari Prediction

Torino have flattered to deceive so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have a poor recent record in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Friday.

Cagliari can pack a punch on their day and have been on an impressive run at the Olimpico di Torino. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Cagliari

Torino vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Cagliari to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback