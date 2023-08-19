Torino vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2023

Torino will entertain newly-promoted Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in their 2023-24 Serie A campaign opener on Monday.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season earlier this week in the Coppa Italia first round at home against Feralpisalo. Goals from Mërgim Vojvoda and Ivan Ilić helped them overturn a one-goal deficit after Davide Di Molfetta gave Feralpisalo the lead in the 17th minute.

The visitors played in the first round of the Coppa Italia last week at home. Late drama ensued in the match as Alberto Dossena, Edoardo Soleri, and Alessandro Di Pardo all scored in extra time. Di Pardo scored in the third minute of injury time to ensure a 2-1 win for Cagliari.

The visitors secured their place in the Serie A with a 2-1 win over Bari in the promotion play-off final, with Leonardo Pavoletti's injury-time winner in the second leg sealing their top-flight status after just one season in Serie B.

Torino vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 92 times in all competitions since 1959. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 35 wins to their name. The visitors have 26 wins and 31 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors with that win coming away from home in the 2020-21 campaign.

The hosts are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats in a row.

Five of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions, including friendlies, and have recorded 11 wins in that period.

They have kept five clean sheets in their last six away games in all competitions.

Torino vs Cagliari Prediction

Il Toro went winless in their last seven home games in Serie A and are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors as well. They suffered just one defeat in the preseason and recorded a 2-1 win in the Coppa Italia earlier this week at home, so should be able to produce a strong performance.

The Isolani head into their campaign opener on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Nonetheless, Claudio Ranieri's men have a lengthy injury list which includes last season's Serie B top-scorer Gianluca Lapadula. They struggled in the Coppa Italia match, scoring late goals in extra time to record a win.

Though the visitors have a better record in recent meetings against the hosts, considering their lengthy injury list, they are likely to struggle here and the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Cagliari

Torino vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antonio Sanabria to score or assist any time - Yes