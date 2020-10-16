Torino vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

With the international break now over, domestic football begins again across Europe this weekend. And in Italy’s Serie A, Torino play host to Cagliari this Sunday afternoon.

Both of these sides have been struggling as the current campaign has begun, with Cagliari in 17th and Torino in 18th. Il Toro actually have no points thus far, but it’s worth noting that they’ve only played two matches this season.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino this weekend.

Torino vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Torino have played just two games in 2020-21, losing them both. They were defeated by Fiorentina on the opening day, and then lost to Atalanta 4-2 in their most recent game. That came on September 26, so it’s been almost a whole month since they last saw action.

Cagliari, meanwhile, picked up a point on the opening day against Sassuolo, but were then beaten by both Lazio and Atalanta – the latter hammering them 5-2.

Recent results between these two sides favour the visitors. Cagliari picked up a point at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last season, and then defeated Il Toro 4-2 in Sardinia after the season recommenced following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Torino form guide: L-L

Cagliari form guide: D-L-L

Torino vs. Cagliari Team News

Torino will be without midfielder Daniele Baselli, who is still on the sidelines with an ACL tear. He’s not expected to return until December at the earliest. Right-back Wilfried Singo is recovering from a shoulder injury and is also a doubt for this game.

Injured: Daniele Baselli

Doubtful: Wilfried Singo

Suspended: None

Cagliari should be able to welcome Gaston Pereiro back into the squad following his broken foot, but he may only be fit enough to be on the bench. Defender Simone Pinna is out with a knee injury, while a trio of players – Filip Bradaric, Luca Ceppitelli and Alberto Cerri – have all been ruled out following positive COVID-19 tests.

Injured: Simone Pinna

Doubtful: Gaston Pereiro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Filip Bradaric, Luca Ceppitelli, Alberto Cerri

Torino vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Torino predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu, Mergim Vojvoda, Bremer, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nicola Murru, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Sasa Lukic, Simone Verdi, Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Cagliari predicted XI (4-3-3): Alessio Cragno, Gabriele Zappa, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godin, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Marko Rog, Riccardo Sottil, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro

Torino vs Cagliari Prediction

Torino might be a little rusty following their long layoff, but their two losses this season have been nothing to really be ashamed of, and in Andrea Belotti they have one of the most dangerous forwards in Serie A.

Cagliari have a solid defence on paper with Diego Godin marshalling the back line, but it might be hard for his side to keep Torino out this weekend, and so the home team picking up their first win seems likely.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Cagliari