Torino vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

Torino and Cremonese will continue their preparations for a return to Serie A when they square off in a friendly on Friday (December 23).

Massimiliano Alvini’s men will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last four meetings against them since 2005.

Torino were denied a second win on the trot on Friday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Spanish side Almeria. Before that, the Turn outfit kicked off their friendlies with a 1-0 victory over Espanyol on December 10, courtesy of a first-half strike from Aleksei Miranchuk.

Torino, who are unbeaten in four games, are ninth in Serie A, picking up 21 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Cremonese have endured a tough return to the top flight, sitting18th in the standings with seven points from 15 games.

However, they have put together a fine run of form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, picking up consecutive friendly wins. Alvini’s side claimed a resounding 6-0 victory over Serie D side Salsomaggiore on December 8 before seeing off Desenzano 7-0 a week later.

Torino vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have been the dominant side in the fixture, claiming three wins from their last four meetings.

Cremonese are yet to taste victory over the Turin outfit, while the spoils have been shared once.

Torino are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 2-1 loss to Bologna in Serie A on November 6.

Cremonese are without an away win this season, losing four and claiming as many draws in eight games since May.

Torino vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremonese have had a horrid run of results away from home, going winless since their promotion to the top flight. Meanwhile, Torino are on a three-game winning streak at home and should extend that run this weekend.

Prediction: Torino 3-1 Cremonese

Torino vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Torino’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been less than five bookings in five of Cremonese’s last six games.)

