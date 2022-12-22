Create

Torino vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Dec 22, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Torino FC v UC Sampdoria - Serie A
Torino and Cremonese will square off in a friendly on Friday.

Torino and Cremonese will continue their preparations for a return to Serie A when they square off in a friendly on Friday (December 23).

Massimiliano Alvini’s men will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win the last four meetings against them since 2005.

La festa di Natale del Torino FC 🎄✨🎥👉bit.ly/3hLCQQ0#SFT https://t.co/O9QI2UjkTh

Torino were denied a second win on the trot on Friday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Spanish side Almeria. Before that, the Turn outfit kicked off their friendlies with a 1-0 victory over Espanyol on December 10, courtesy of a first-half strike from Aleksei Miranchuk.

Torino, who are unbeaten in four games, are ninth in Serie A, picking up 21 points from 15 games.

🤝 | AMICHEVOLE#MonzaTorino in programma mercoledì 28 dicembre alle ore 16.00 all'U-Power Stadium👉 bit.ly/3HSAjhm#SFT https://t.co/bEhIeCBfWD

Meanwhile, Cremonese have endured a tough return to the top flight, sitting18th in the standings with seven points from 15 games.

However, they have put together a fine run of form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, picking up consecutive friendly wins. Alvini’s side claimed a resounding 6-0 victory over Serie D side Salsomaggiore on December 8 before seeing off Desenzano 7-0 a week later.

Torino vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Torino have been the dominant side in the fixture, claiming three wins from their last four meetings.
  • Cremonese are yet to taste victory over the Turin outfit, while the spoils have been shared once.
𝒳𝓂𝒶𝓈 𝒫𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓎 𝒯𝑜𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑜 𝐹𝒞 alla Beretta Lounge dello Stadio Filadelfia🎄✨#SFT https://t.co/b2nfxX25HB
  • Torino are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 2-1 loss to Bologna in Serie A on November 6.
  • Cremonese are without an away win this season, losing four and claiming as many draws in eight games since May.

Torino vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremonese have had a horrid run of results away from home, going winless since their promotion to the top flight. Meanwhile, Torino are on a three-game winning streak at home and should extend that run this weekend.

Prediction: Torino 3-1 Cremonese

Torino vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Torino’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been less than five bookings in five of Cremonese’s last six games.)

