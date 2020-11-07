Torino vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

It's the battle of early-season relegation contenders in Serie A as Torino host promoted side Crotone at the Olimpico di Torino on Sunday.

Il Toro are currently languishing 18th in the table with just one win and four points from six games, while their next adversaries are rock bottom in 20th.

Back in the top-flight after two years, Gli Squali are the only team yet to win in the competition, having drawn once and lost five games.

They're already looking certain to go back down to Serie B by the end of the campaign, but will be hoping to turn the tide, starting this weekend.

Torino vs Crotone Head-To-Head

In 17 games between these sides, Torino have won on more occasions with six, while Crotone have won only four games. The remaining seven games have ended in draws.

Their last meeting came in the 2017-18 season when Crotone last played in the top-flight, with a 2-2 draw in Calabria following a 4-1 thumping for the Maroons in Turin, with Andrea Belotti bagging a hat-trick.

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Torino vs Crotone Team News

Torino will continue to be without Simone Zaza, Daniele Baselli, Armando Izzo, and Vincenzo Millico, all of whom are out injured. Midfielder Tomas Rincon is running the risk of getting suspended as he's currently on four yellow cards.

Injured: Simone Zaza, Daniele Baselli, Armando Izzo, and Vincenzo Millico

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crotone will miss striker Emmanuel Riviere, who suffered a hamstring problem last weekend, whereas midfielder Salvatore Molina is recuperating from COVID-19 in isolation. The visitors will also be without the suspended quartet of Mattia Mustacchio, Antonio Mazzotta, Tomislav Gomelt, and Aristoteles Romero.

Injured: Emmanuel Riviere

Suspended: Mattia Mustacchio, Antonio Mazzotta, Tomislav Gomelt, and Aristoteles Romero

Unavailable: Salvatore Molina

Torino vs Crotone Predicted XI

Torino (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Wilfried Singo, Bremer, Lyanco, Nicola Murru; Amer Gojak, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Sasa Lukic; Simoe Verdi, Andrea Belotti.

Crotone (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz; Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Sebastiano Luperto; Pedro Perreira, Niccolo Zanellato, Ahmad Benali, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simeon Nwankwo.

Torino vs Crotone Prediction

Whenever two relegation-battling sides clash, it's normally a cagey affair, and this one won't be any different.

Torino have Belotti firing on all cylinders this season and we expect him to score a couple more in this match to down Crotone.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Crotone