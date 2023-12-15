Torino vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Torino will welcome Empoli to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league outings and kept their second clean sheet in a row last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Frosinone. Following that draw, they dropped out of the upper half of the league table and are currently in 11th place with 20 points from 15 games.

The visitors are winless in their last three league outings and have drawn two games in a row. In their previous outing, an own goal from Hamza Rafia helped them hold Lecce to a 1-1 draw. With 12 points from 15 games, they are in 18th place in the league standings and need a win to move out of the relegation zone.

Torino vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 13 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 10 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

Last season, their two league meetings ended in draws. Interestingly, they have drawn three of their last four league games.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the league this season, scoring just 10 times in 15 games. The hosts have not fared much better, scoring 13 times.

Torino have lost just once in their last six league outings. They have three wins in these games and have kept three clean sheets as well.

Empoli, meanwhile, have just one win in their last six league outings. They have lost three in that period while keeping just one clean sheet.

Torino are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, with three games in that period ending in draws.

Torino vs Empoli Prediction

Il Toro have lost just once at home in the Serie A this season, recording two wins in a row. They have kept four clean sheets in seven league games at home, so should be hopeful of another solid defensive outing. Eight of their 10 wins over the visitors have come at home, which bodes well for them.

Head coach Ivan Jurić does not have any major absentees for the match as Perr Schuurs and Ange N'Guessan remain sidelined through injuries. Karol Linetty is back after serving a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

The Azzurri are winless in their last four away meetings against their northern rivals, failing to score twice in that period. Interestingly, they have not scored more than once in a match in their last 12 away meetings against the hosts, scoring just eight times in these games.

Aurelio Andreazzoli remains without the services of Giuseppe Pezzella and Gabriele Guarino while Bastosz Bereszynski picked up a thigh strain against Lecce and is set to be sidelined for at least two weeks. Tommaso Baldanzi is back in training but Francesco Caputo faces a late fitness test.

Considering the goalscoring struggles of the two teams this season and recent history, we expect the two teams to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Empoli

Torino vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Duván Zapata to score or assist any time - Yes