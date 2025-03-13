Torino vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

The action continues in round 29 of the Italian Serie A as Torino and Empoli lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Paolo Vanoli’s men are unbeaten in their last five home games against Empoli in the league and will be looking to extend this nine-year run.

Torino were left disappointed last Saturday when they gave up their lead twice before settling for a 2-2 draw against Parma at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

However, with that result, Vanoli’s men have gone three consecutive games without defeat — claiming two wins and one draw — and are unbeaten in 10 of their 11 league outings since late December.

Torino have picked up 35 points from their 28 Serie A matches so far to sit 11th in the league standings, five points behind 10th-placed Udinese.

Empoli, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma at the Carlo Castellani Stadium last time out.

Roberto D'Aversa’s men have gone 13 consecutive games without a win in the league, losing 10 and claiming three draws since a 4-1 victory over Hellas Verona on December 8.

With 22 points from 28 Serie A matches, Empoli are 18th in the league standings, two points adrift of 17th-placed Parma just above the relegation zone.

Torino vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Empoli boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Torino have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Empoli have failed to taste victory in their last six Serie A away games, losing four and picking up two draws since December’s 4-1 win at Hellas Verona.

Torino are unbeaten in their most recent five home matches in the league, claiming two wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Torino vs Empoli Prediction

Empoli have endured a horror three months and will head into the weekend looking to secure a morale-boosting result in their fight against the drop. However, Torino have proven tough to crack at home in recent weeks and are tipping them to come out on top here.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Empoli

Torino vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last nine meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven clashes between the two teams)

