Torino vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Torino will host Empoli at the Olimpico di Torino in Serie A on Sunday (October 9), looking to arrest their three-game losing run.
After starting their campaign with one defeat and three wins from their opening five games, Il Toro have lost their next three. This slump in form has seen them slip to tenth in the league standings with just ten points from eight games.
Empoli, meanwhile, are in a much worse position than Torino right now, accruing only seven points from eight games and registering a single win. That was a narrow 1-0 defeat of Bologna away from home in their last game before the international break.
The Blues returned from the hiatus only to lose 3-1 to holders AC Milan last weekend.
Torino vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- In their last 29 meetings, Empoli have won nine times and lost to Torino on eight occasions
- Empoli have gone unbeaten to Torino in more games (16) than any other team in Serie A
- Il Toro have won two of their last four games in Serie A, as many as they had in their previous 16
- Torino are unbeaten in their last three home games against Empoli.
- Torino have lost their last three league games and could see four defeats in a row for the first time since February 2020.
- The last Torino manager to lose four games in a row was Walter Mazzarri in 2018.
- Torino have netted only seven times in the league this season. In the 2014-15 campaign, the Turin outfit accrued fewer at this stage of a season in the last ten years.
Torino vs Empoli Prediction
Torino's downward spiral has effectively punctured their early season momentum, so they will need a big performance to get their campaign back on track.
Empoli, down in the dumps themselves, can smell blood, as it's a great opportunity for them to pick up their second win of the season. However, the Blues have struggled at the Olimpico di Torino recently, and given their poor form, it could be another fruitless endeavour.
A low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.
Prediction: Torino 1-1 Empoli
Torino vs Empoli Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes
