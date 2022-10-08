Torino vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Torino will host Empoli at the Olimpico di Torino in Serie A on Sunday (October 9), looking to arrest their three-game losing run.

After starting their campaign with one defeat and three wins from their opening five games, Il Toro have lost their next three. This slump in form has seen them slip to tenth in the league standings with just ten points from eight games.

Empoli Football Club Official @EmpoliFC 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙩𝙞 𝙞𝙣 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞



La punizione di Ighli Vannucchi nel finale: aspettando la sfida di domenica, in 90 secondi riviviamo la vittoria azzurra all'Olimpico sul Torino dell'aprile del 2008 su 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙩𝙞 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞La punizione di Ighli Vannucchi nel finale: aspettando la sfida di domenica, in 90 secondi riviviamo la vittoria azzurra all'Olimpico sul Torino dell'aprile del 2008 su #EmpoliFootballChannel 9⃣0⃣ 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙩𝙞 𝙞𝙣 9⃣0⃣ 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞 ⚽La punizione di Ighli Vannucchi nel finale: aspettando la sfida di domenica, in 90 secondi riviviamo la vittoria azzurra all'Olimpico sul Torino dell'aprile del 2008 su #EmpoliFootballChannel 📺 https://t.co/Clx1zeXD9g

Empoli, meanwhile, are in a much worse position than Torino right now, accruing only seven points from eight games and registering a single win. That was a narrow 1-0 defeat of Bologna away from home in their last game before the international break.

The Blues returned from the hiatus only to lose 3-1 to holders AC Milan last weekend.

Torino vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 29 meetings, Empoli have won nine times and lost to Torino on eight occasions

Empoli have gone unbeaten to Torino in more games (16) than any other team in Serie A

Il Toro have won two of their last four games in Serie A, as many as they had in their previous 16

Torino are unbeaten in their last three home games against Empoli.

Torino have lost their last three league games and could see four defeats in a row for the first time since February 2020.

The last Torino manager to lose four games in a row was Walter Mazzarri in 2018.

Torino have netted only seven times in the league this season. In the 2014-15 campaign, the Turin outfit accrued fewer at this stage of a season in the last ten years.

Torino vs Empoli Prediction

Torino's downward spiral has effectively punctured their early season momentum, so they will need a big performance to get their campaign back on track.

Empoli, down in the dumps themselves, can smell blood, as it's a great opportunity for them to pick up their second win of the season. However, the Blues have struggled at the Olimpico di Torino recently, and given their poor form, it could be another fruitless endeavour.

A low-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Empoli

Torino vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far