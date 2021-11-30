Torino vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino host Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Thursday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Torino are currently 13th in the league, two points off their opponents. Ivan Juric's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost three of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Empoli.

Empoli have been in a similar vein of form to their opponents. However, Aurelio Andreazoli's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against Fiorentina last time out. They will look to carry that momentum into the game against Torino on Thursday.

Both teams will want to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Torino vs Empoli Head-to-Head

Empoli have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Torino winning only one.

Empoli demolished Torino 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in May 2019. Afriyie Acquah, Matteo Brighi, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Francesco Caputo all scored to make sure of the win, while Iago Falque grabbed a consolation goal on the night.

Torino Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Empoli Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Torino vs Empoli Team News

Belotti will be a huge miss for Torino

Torino

Torino will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Cristian Ansaldi, Alessandro Buongiorno, Rolando Mandragora, Simone Edera and Wilfried Singo are all out injured.

Injured: Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Cristian Ansaldi, Alessandro Buongiorno, Rolando Mandragora, Simone Edera, Wilfried Singo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli

Szymon Zurkowski injured his back in the 2-1 win against Fiorentina and will miss the game. Apart from that, Empoli will take a full-strength squad into the game on Thursday.

Injured: Szymon Zurkowski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Empoli Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; David Zima, Armando Izzo, Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Josip Brekalo; Marko Pjaca, Dennis Praet; Antonio Sanabria

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Lorenzo Tonelli, Petar Stojanovic; Liam Henderson, Samuele Ricci, Nicolas Haas; Federico Di Francesco; Patrick Cutrone, Andrea Pinamonti

Torino vs Empoli Prediction

Empoli have been in better form of late and that should come to the fore during the game.

We predict a feisty game, with Empoli coming away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Empoli

Edited by Peter P