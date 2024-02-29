Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Fiorentina Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of AS Roma last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Viola edged Lazio to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Torino vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have an impressive recent record against Torino and have won 17 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's eight victories.

Fiorentina won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin last year and will be looking to complete a Serie A double over Torino for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Torino have lost only one of their last 11 matches at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in only one of these games.

After an unbeaten run of five matches at the start of 2024 in the Serie A, Torino have lost each of their last two matches in the competition.

Fiorentina have lost five of their last eight matches away from home in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these games.

Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have been fairly impressive this season but have stuttered in recent weeks. La Viola have a poor record in this fixture and will need to make amends ahead of this game.

Torino have tormented Fiorentina in their own backyard and will be intent on maintaining their impressive run in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Fiorentina

Torino vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score - Yes