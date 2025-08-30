Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Olimpico di Torino on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Torino vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Viola edged Polissya Zhytomyr to a narrow 3-2 victory in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their league campaign. The home side suffered a 5-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Torino vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Torino and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's eight victories.

Torino have won 50 of their 152 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A - their highest number of victories against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last five matches against Torino in Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2023.

Fiorentina have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches away from home against Torino in Serie A and could secure three consecutive clean sheets in such matches for the first time since 1964.

Torino have lost their last four matches in Serie A without scoring a single goal.

Ad

Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their form in recent months. Edin Dzeko scored a late winner in his previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Ad

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Fiorentina

Torino vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More