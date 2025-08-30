Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Olimpico di Torino on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Torino vs Fiorentina Preview
Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Viola edged Polissya Zhytomyr to a narrow 3-2 victory in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Torino, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their league campaign. The home side suffered a 5-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Torino vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Fiorentina have a good recent record against Torino and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's eight victories.
- Torino have won 50 of their 152 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A - their highest number of victories against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last five matches against Torino in Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2023.
- Fiorentina have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches away from home against Torino in Serie A and could secure three consecutive clean sheets in such matches for the first time since 1964.
- Torino have lost their last four matches in Serie A without scoring a single goal.
Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction
Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their form in recent months. Edin Dzeko scored a late winner in his previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.
Torino can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Torino 1-3 Fiorentina
Torino vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes