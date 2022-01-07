Torino vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

After Torino's first game of 2022 was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, they host Fiorentina in Serie A action at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

Torino suffered a 1-0 loss to league leaders Inter Milan in their previous outing ahead of the winter break. This brought an end to their four-game undefeated streak in the league.

Fiorentina are on a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, though their last two games have ended in a stalemate. They also had their first game of the year against Udinese suspended due to COVID-19. Before the winter break they played a 1-1 draw against Verona with Gaetano Castrovilli scoring an 81st-minute equalizer.

Torino vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met 159 times across all competitions with their first meeting coming in 1931. The fixture has been closely contested by the two teams with 54 wins for Fiorentina while Torino are also not too far behind with 51 wins. However, 54 games between the two have also ended in a draw.

They last met at Artemio Franchi Stadium in August with the then hosts recording a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Torino form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Torino

Andrea Belotti is a key absentee for the Turin-based outfit on account of a hamstring injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for Il Toro:

Ola Aina - International duty (AFCON - Nigeria)

Etrit Berisha - Muscle injury

Simone Edera - ACL injury

Simone Verdi - Hamstring injury

Injured: Simone Edera, Simone Verdi

Doubtful: Andrea Belotti

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ola Aina (International duty - AFCON)

Fiorentina

There are no injury concerns for the visiting side ahead of the game. Riccardo Sottil and Marco Benassi did not train ahead of the trip to Turin and are doubts here. Sofyan Amrabat remains unavailable as he has been called up to the Morocco national team for the AFCON.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Riccardo Sottil, Marco Benassi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sofyan Amrabat (International duty - AFCON)

Torino vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Alessandro Buongiorno, Gleison Bremer, Armando Izzo; Cristian Ansaldi, Sasa Lukic, Tommaso Pobega, Ricardo Rodriguez; Josip Brekalo, Karol Linetty; Antonio Sanabria

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Aleksa Terzic; Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Torreira, Alfred Duncan; Nicolas Gonzalez, Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandr Kokorin

Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction

Six of Torino's seven wins this term have come at home, while five of I Viola's seven defeats have come in their travels. Both sides have had ample time to prepare for this fixture and considering everything, a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Fiorentina.

Edited by Shardul Sant