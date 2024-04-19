Torino vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Torino and Frosinone square off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and pull clear of the relegation zone.

Torino turned in a solid defensive display on Saturday when they held local rivals Juventus to a goalless draw in the Turin derby.

This followed a 3-2 defeat against Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on April 6 which saw their run of two back-to-back victories come to an end.

With 45 points from 32 matches, Torino are currently ninth in the Serie A table, six points behind seventh-placed Atalanta in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Frosinone, on the other hand, fought back from behind to salvage an impressive 2-2 draw with defending Italian champions Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

With that result, Di Francesco’s men have now gone 11 consecutive games without a win, losing six and claiming five draws since a 3-1 victory over Cagliari on January 21.

With 27 points fom 32 matches, Frosinone are currently 18th in the league standings, one point behind 17th-placed Empoli just above the relegation zone.

Torino vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Torino hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Frosinone have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Torino are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Serie A home games, claiming six wins and four draws since the start of November.

Frosinone have failed to taste victory in their last nine away matches across all competitions, losing six and picking up three draws since December’s 4-0 victory at Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

Torino vs Frosinone Prediction

Torino will be licking their lips as they take on a struggling Frosinone side who have failed to win their last 11 matches.

We predict Torino will come away with all three points and keep their dreams of a place in Europe alive.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Frosinone

Torino vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Torino’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six encounters)

