Torino vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2023

Torino will invite Frosinone to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Thursday.

The hosts registered their first win in five games on Saturday, defeating Lecce 1-0 away in Serie A. Alessandro Buongiorno scored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute with Samuele Ricci providing the assist.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their two Serie A games since the international break. In their previous outing, they gave away a three-goal lead in the final 28 minutes of the game, falling to a 4-3 away defeat to Cagliari. Matías Soulé bagged a first-half brace while Marco Brescianini added the third goal in the 49th minute.

Torino booked their place in the second round of the Coppa Italia with a comeback 2-1 win over FeralpiSalo in August. Frosinone, meanwhile, were helped to a 1-0 win over Pisa, thanks to an own goal from Simone Canestrelli.

Torino vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the Coppa Italia. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 5-2 lead in wins and just one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the 2018-19 Serie A campaign, with the hosts securing a league double, with a 5-3 aggregate score.

Frosinone are winless in their away games this season, suffering three defeats on the trot.

Torino have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in their last five home outings.

The hosts have recorded four wins in a row against the visitors, scoring 11 times while conceding five times.

Torino vs Frosinone Prediction

Toro have struggled to get going in front of goal recently, scoring just once in their last five games. Their struggles have continued at home as well, scoring just twice in their last five games.

Nikola Vlasic was not in the squad against Lecce in Serie A as a precaution but is expected to be named in the starting XI in this match. Duván Zapata made an appearance from the bench and is expected to start here.

The Canarini have conceded 10 goals in their last five games, recording just one win in that period. They have suffered defeats in their last four away games in the Coppa Italia. They have scored at least once in six of their last seven games in all competitions and are expected to find the back of the net here.

Considering their goalscoring run at the moment, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Frosinone

Torino vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frosinone to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matías Soulé to score or assist any time - Yes