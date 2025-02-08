Torino vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with Torino in an intriguing encounter at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Torino vs Genoa Preview

Torino are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts held Atalanta to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Genoa, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Torino vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 14 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's nine victories.

Torino have lost only one of their last 13 matches against Genoa in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming away from home in 2022.

Torino and Genoa played out a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse fixture in Serie A last year and could play out draws in both games in a single season for only the third time in their history.

Torino have lost only one of their last 40 matches at home against Genoa in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in 2009.

Torino are unbeaten in their last six matches in Serie A.

Torino vs Genoa Prediction

Torino have an impressive record in this fixture but have flattered to deceive in Serie A over the past year. The hosts came together as a robust unit against Atalanta and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

Genoa have blown hot and cold this season and will need to work hard to move into the top half of the league table. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Genoa

Torino vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Genoa to score first - Yes

