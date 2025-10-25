Torino vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Torino will entertain Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors have endured a winless run in the league and are at the bottom of the league standings. Toro have not fared much better with two wins, and are 14th in the league standings with eight points.

Ad

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games in the league last week with a 1-0 home triumph over reigning champions Napoli. Giovanni Simeone scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

The Grifone saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a goalless draw against Parma. They kept just their second clean sheet of the season in that draw.

Ad

Trending

Torino vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 135 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 55 wins. Il Grifone are not far behind with 40 wins, and 40 games have ended in draws.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with three ending in draws.

Toro have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 13 goals, four more than Genoa.

The Maroons have kept four clean sheets in their five home games in Serie A this season.

The visitors have registered just one win in this fixture since 2017, with that triumph registered at home.

Il Grifone have scored one goal apiece in their three away games this season while suffering two consecutive defeats.

Ad

Torino vs Genoa Prediction

Toro are unbeaten in their two games this month, scoring four goals while keeping a clean sheet. Three of their four wins across all competitions this season have been registered at home.

Perr Schuurs, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Zanos Savva, and Saba Sazonov continue to be sidelined with injuries. Franco Israel faces a late fitness test, while Niels Nkounkou is also not an option for this match.

Ad

The Rossoblù have failed to score in two of their last three games and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the hosts.

Alessandro Marcandalli and Nicole Stanciu are sidelined with injuries. Junior Messias is back in training and is an option for Patrick Vieira here.

The Maroons are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2009, and considering their current home form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Genoa

Torino vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More