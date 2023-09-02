Torino vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2023

Torino will welcome Genoa to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their league campaign, suffering a defeat and playing a draw in the two games thus far. After playing a goalless draw at home against Cagliari in their campaign opener, they suffered a 4-1 away loss to AC Milan last week.

The visitors suffered a 4-1 home loss to Fiorentina in their campaign opener but bounced back to winning ways last week. New signing Mateo Retegui scored the only goal of the game as they recorded a 1-0 away win over Lazio.

Torino vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian teams have squared off 131 times in all competitions since 1921. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 54 wins. The visitors have 40 wins to their name and 37 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 Serie A season, with both teams recording home wins.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat against the visitors in their last 11 meetings, recording eight wins in that period.

At home, Torino are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the visitors, recording seven wins.

The visitors have just one win in their last 39 Serie A away matches at Torino.

The visitors have never won their first two away games of a Serie A campaign. Having pulled off a win at Lazio last week, they can make history in this match.

Torino are winless in their last eight home games in Serie A, failing to score in four games in that period.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last six away games at Torino.

Torino vs Genoa Prediction

Toro kicked off their season with a home win in the Coppa Italia but have failed to reproduce that form in Serie A, scoring just once and conceding four goals in two games. They have suffered just one defeat at home against Genoa in the 21st century and should have the upper hand in this match.

Interestingly, they are winless in their last eight league games at home, which is a cause for concern. They have scored just four goals in these games while conceding 11 times.

The Grifone have a decent record in their return to the top-flight after one season and in their previous outing, recorded a 1-0 away win over Lazio. They have just two wins since 1941 in their travels against Torino, so the odds look to be stacked against them in this match.

Both teams have endured a poor start to their league campaign, conceding four goals in two games. Both teams will look to improve upon their performances thus far and there's nothing much to separate them at the moment.

Considering the hosts' dominance against the visitors at Sunday's venue, a defeat for them seems unlikely and a low-scoring draw may be on the cards.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Genoa

Torino vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mateo Retegui to score or assist any time - Yes