Torino vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino are set to play host to Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Torino come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta last Saturday at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Goals from Slovenia international Josip Ilicic, German left-back Robin Gosens and Colombian striker Luis Muriel for Atalanta was cancelled out by goals from Italian striker Andrea Belotti, Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer and forward Federico Bonazzoli for Torino.

Genoa, on the other hand, beat Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli 2-1 last Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. A first-half brace from former Inter Milan and Napoli forward Goran Pandev secured the win for Davide Ballardini's Genoa. Italian attacker Matteo Politano scored the consolation goal for Napoli.

Torino vs Genoa Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Torino hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Torino beating Genoa 2-1. A goal from Serbia international Sasa Lukic and an own goal from left-back Luca Pellegrini ensured victory for Torino. Young striker Gianluca Scamacca scored the consolation goal for Genoa.

Torino form guide in Serie A: D-D-D-D-L

Genoa form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Torino vs Genoa Team News

Torino

Torino will be without Paraguay international Antonio Sanabria. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Davide Nicola is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Antonio Sanabria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa

Meanwhile, Genoa manager Davide Ballardini will be unable to call upon the services of veteran defender Andrea Masiello and Croatian forward Marko Pjaca while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Francesco Cassata, Uzbekistan international Eldor Shomurodov and centre-backs Davide Biraschi and Cristian Zapata. Croatia international Milan Badelj is suspended.

Injured: Andrea Masiello, Marko Pjaca

Doubtful: Francesco Cassata, Eldor Shomurodov, Davide Biraschi, Cristian Zapata

Suspended: Milan Badelj

Torino vs Genoa Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu, Armando Izzo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Gleison Bremer, Wilfried Singo, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Nicola Murru, Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito, Davide Zappacosta, Miha Zajc, Valon Behrami, Kevin Strootman, Lennart Czyborra, Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Torino vs Genoa Prediction

Torino are 17th in the league table, and have struggled to get going this season. Striker Andrea Belotti continues to be a reliable goalscorer for the club, while Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer has been linked with clubs like Everton and Liverpool.

Genoa, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table, and are in good form coming into this game. They have won four of their last five league games, and Italian striker Mattia Destro has led the line for them.

Genoa are in a good vein of form and might just edge past Torino.

Prediction: Torino 0-1 Genoa

