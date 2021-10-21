Torino vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Friday, with both sides having disappointing starts to the season.

Torino have only managed to win two games this season and will be heading into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss to Napoli last time out. Ivan Juric's side are currently 12th in the table and will want to kickstart their season with a win against a poor Genoa side on Friday.

Genoa have been woeful this season and are currently 18th in the table. Davide Ballardini's side have only won one game this season and are in danger of being involved in a relegation battle for the rest of the campaign.

They have the chance of potentially exiting the relegation zone with a win on Friday.

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make the game an interesting matchup.

Torino vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Torino have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Genoa, winning four of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in February.

Torino Form Guide: W-D-D-L-L

Genoa Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Torino vs Genoa Team News

Hernani will be a huge miss for Genoa

Torino

Torino will have a host of players missing for the game on Friday. Rolando Mandragora, Marko Pjaca, Dennis Praet, Ben Lhassine Kone, Simone Verdi and Simone Edera are all out due to injury.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora, Marko Pjaca, Dennis Praet, Ben Lhassine Kone, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa

Hernani and Davide Biraschi both injured themselves earlier this week and will miss the game. Elsewhere, Nikola Maksimovic and Zinho Vanheudsen are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Hernani, Davide Biraschi, Nikola Maksimovic, Zinho Vanheudsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Genoa Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Ricardo Rodriguez, Bremer, Koffi Djidji; Ola Aina, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo; Josip Brekalo, Karol Linetty; Andrea Belotti

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Johan Vasquez, Andrea Masiello; Mohamed Fares, Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Abdoulaye Toure, Stefano Sabelli; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Torino vs Genoa Prediction

Neither side have been particularly impressive this season and that should be evident in Friday's game.

We predict a feisty contest, with neither side being able to get the better of their opponent in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Torino 0-0 Genoa

Edited by Peter P