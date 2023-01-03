Torino vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4th 2023

Torino and Hellas Verona get underway in the new year when they face off at the Olimpico di Torino in round 16 of the Serie A season on Thursday.

Ivan Juric’s side completed an impressive league double over the visitors last season and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Torino will head into the second half of the season in sky-high spirits after picking up two wins and two draws from their four friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

They have now returned to Serie A, where they are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, claiming three wins and two draws since October.

With 21 points from 15 matches, Torino are currently ninth in the league table, six points off Atalanta in the Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona will head into the new year desperate to turn their fortunes around after an underwhelming first half.

Marco Zaffaroni’s men are firm contenders for relegation as they sit rock-bottom in the Serie A table with five points from 15 matches.

Hellas Verona have lost 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw with NK Istra on December 18 being the exception.

Torino vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Torino boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides.

Hellas Verona have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Torino are unbeaten in six straight games against Hellas Verona, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2018.

Torino are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since November’s 2-1 loss to Bologna.

Hellas Verona have picked up one draw and lost 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, including 10 straight defeats in the Serie A.

Torino vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Off the back of a decent run of friendly results, Torino return to Serie A with renewed confidence and will fancy their chances against league strugglers Hellas Verona. Given the contrasting form and Toro’s recent dominance in this fixture, we are backing them to see off the visitors on Thursday.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Hellas Verona

Torino vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Torino’s last six outings)

