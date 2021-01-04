Torino vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino will be looking to extend their three-match unbeaten run as they host Hellas Verona on Wednesday.

After suffering a dismal start to the season, Torino are showing signs of life as they look to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone. Verona, on the other hand, snapped their three-game losing streak on the weekend as they won 1-0 against 10-men Spezia.

Marco Giampaolo's Torino have looked a lot more in their element over the last three games than they had in the first 12 gameweeks and with Andrea Belotti hitting good form, it looks like they could finally hit a green patch after enduring a difficult start to the season.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (7.80) has a better rating than Andrea Belotti 🇮🇹 (7.59) in Serie A this season, yet Torino are at the bottom of the table. [WhoScored] #Juventus #Torino pic.twitter.com/UQ2H3yt02X — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 3, 2021

Torino will be happy to have registered a comfortable 3-0 victory against Parma in their recent outing without having to rely on their talismanic striker to score any of the goals although he did chip in with a pair of assists.

Verona looked like they could be exposed against a meek Spezia but they took advantage of a red card to Julian Chabot and walked away with all three points thanks to a goal from Mattia Zaccagni in the 75th minute of the game.

Ivan Juric's men will be looking to cap off this week with two more wins with a match against bottom of the Serie A table Crotone lined up on the weekend.

Torino vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Torino and Hellas Verona have clashed a total of 12 times till date. Both teams have shared the spoils thus far winning three times each. Six matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in July, 2020 and they played out a 1-1 draw.

Torino form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Hellas Verona form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Torino vs Hellas Verona Team News

Torino

Marco Giampaolo's side have received a major boost as Cristian Ansaldi has returned to training and is in contention to play against Verona.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Hellas Verona

Nikola Kalinic surprisingly returned to the field against Spezia. Marco Benassi, Andrea Favili, Samuel Di Carmine and Ronaldo Vieira are all sidelined through injuries.

Injuries: Marco Benassi, Andrea Favili, Samuel Di Carmine and Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Torino vs Hellas Verona Predicted Lineups

Torino (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Lyanco, Bremer; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Ricardo Rodiguez; Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri (GK); Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Dimarco, Faraoni, Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Nikola Kalinic

Lazio, Roma, Napoli and Milan are among the clubs interested in signing Hellas Verona's Mattia Zaccagni, who is valued at €10m. (Sky, Gazzetta)https://t.co/hZAL1khnuh — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) January 4, 2021

Torino vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Torino have looked better over the past couple of weeks and Verona will be desperate to get a good run going with a favourable fixture lined up for the weekend as well. This could be a cagey affair but we expect Torino to pull an upset in midweek.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Hellas Verona