Torino vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fresh off the back of crashing out of the Coppa Italia, Torino play host to Hellas Verona on matchday 18 of Serie A on Sunday.

Torino will be desperate to get one over the visitors having failed to taste victory in any of their previous eight encounters since 2015.

Torino saw their Coppa Italia campaign come to an end on Thursday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sampdoria away from home.

They now turn their attention back to Serie A, where they are on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming two draws and a 2-1 win over Bologna in their recent outings.

With 22 points from 17 games, Torino are currently 13th in the Serie A table, one point and one place behind Sunday’s visitors.

Similarly, Hellas Verona were dumped out of the Coppa Italia last time out courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 defeat against Empoli.

This followed a 2-1 loss at the hands of Atalanta on December 12 which saw their two-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Hellas Verona will desperately be looking to arrest their slump in form. It won't be straightforward as they have failed to defeat their next opponents in seven of their last eight meetings.

Torino vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

Torino boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their most recent 24 encounters. Hellas Verona have picked up nine wins in that time, while 10 games have ended in draws.

Torino Form Guide: L-W-D-D-L

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Torino vs Hellas Verona Team News

Torino

The hosts will be without Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera and Ben Lhassine Kone, who are all on the club’s injury table.

Injured: Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Simone Edera, Ben Lhassine Kone

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Koray Gunter, Gianluca Frabotta, Pawel Dawidowicz and Nikola Kalinic are all injured and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Koray Gunter, Gianluca Frabotta, Pawel Dawidowicz, Nikola Kalinic

Suspended: None

Torino vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; David Zima, Armando Izzo, Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo; Dennis Praet, Marko Pjaca; Antonio Sanabria

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Ceccherini, Nicolo Casale, Giangiacomo Magnani; Marco Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone

Torino vs Hellas Verona Prediction

With just one point and one place separating the sides in the Serie A standings, we expect a cagey and close contest on Sunday. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Hellas Verona

Edited by Shardul Sant