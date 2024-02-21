Torino vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Torino lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Thursday.

Torino vs Lazio Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Lecce by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Biancocelesti slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Torino vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Torino and have won 17 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's seven victories.

Lazio have played out a total of 58 draws against Torino in the Serie A - more such results than they have achieved against any other opponent in the competition.

Torino have kept a clean sheet in three of their last six matches against Lazio in the Serie A - as many such results as they had achieved in the 25 such games preceding this run.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Torino in the Serie A and have never achieved a streak of five consecutive matches of this nature in the competition.

Torino are currently one of only three teams alongside Inter Milan and Atalanta that are unbeaten in the Serie A in 2024.

Torino vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but also have issues to address ahead of this game. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-3 Lazio

Torino vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes