Torino vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino welcome capital club Lazio to northern Italy, where they face off against each other at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

Lazio are 12th in the Serie A table after a topsy-turvy start to the season, while Torino are in a dismal 19th place, having lost three of their opening four games.

Il Toro were last in action against Lecce in round three of the Coppa Italia, defeating their opponents 3-1, but needing extra time to do so.

It was much needed cheer for Torino, after they blew a 3-1 lead away from home to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo in the final 10 minutes of their previous Serie A game. Not surprisingly Andrea Belotti starred once again, grabbing a goal and an assist.

Lazio were in good spirits after their 2-1 win over Bologna on the weekend, but a spate of coronavirus cases spread throughout the squad, resulting in the Biancocelesti naming a depleted lineup against Club Brugge in midweek UEFA Champions League action.

Joaquin Correa put the Italians ahead in the 14th minute with a well-taken goal, but Lazio conceded just before half time as VAR intervened to award the Belgians a penalty, which was converted by Hans Vanaken.

Brugge went to to siege the Lazio goal in the second half, spurning chance after chance as the game eventually ended 1-1.

🦅 Joaquín Correa celebrates his 1st goal of the season ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/6YZRzL4rLE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Torino vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have dominated this fixture in recent times, winning five out of the last 10 games and drawing three. Torino have only managed two wins in that time, the last of which came in the 2018-19 season, with Il Toro defeating the Biancocelesti by a 3-1 margin at home.

The last time these two sides met, in June this year, Lazio earned an impressive 2-1 win in Turin.

Torino form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Lazio form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Torino vs Lazio Team News

Torino

Torino boss Marco Giampaolo has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, as Simone Zaza and Daniele Baselli are out for the long term. Armando Izzo returned to training recently but still lacks match fitness and will not start.

Simone Verdi scored in extra time against Lecce and may have earned a well-deserved rest, with Federico Bonazzoli likely to partner Andrea Belotti in attack.

Lyanco is due a rest as well, with Nicolas N'Koulou an able replacement to partner Bremer in the heart of the Torino defence.

Injured: Daniele Baselli, Simone Zaza

Advertisement

Doubtful: Armando Izzo

Suspended: None

Lazio

Poor old Simone Inzaghi has an extremely depleted squad to choose from, with eight first-team players in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Among them are talismanic striker Ciro Immobile, midfielders Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Much of the team that started against Brugge will have to take the pitch again, although striker Vedat Muriqi is likely to feature after Felipe Caicedo limped off in the previous game.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may be rested with Andreas Pereira likely to replace him as Lazio next face a tough trip to Zenit followed by a titanic clash against Juventus in Rome.

Injuries: Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto, Stefan Radu, Gonzalo Escalante, Danilo Cataldi

Covid-19: Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, Thomas Strakosha, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Djavan Anderson, Nicolo Armini

Doubtful: Felipe Caicedo

Suspensions: None

Torino vs Lazio Predicted XI

Torino predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK), Mergim Vojvoda, Gleison Bremer, Nicolas N'Koulou, Ricardo Rodriguez; Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Sasa Lukic; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti

Lazio predicted XI: (3-5-2): Pepe Reina (GK); Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Francisco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Marco Parolo, Andreas Pereira, Mohamed Fares; Vedat Muriqi, Joaquin Correa

Advertisement

Torino vs Lazio Prediction

Ordinarily, Lazio would have been heavy favourites going into this game. However, with a decimated squad, and a starting XI that is likely to be quite fatigued, it's hard to see how the Romans can get anything from this game.

Andrea Belotti continues to be in sparkling form for Il Toro and he can easily bully the Lazio defence. If the Torino defence holds firm, they could pull off a much-needed victory at home.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Lazio